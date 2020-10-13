Billings, Gundersen face off in debate for 95th Assembly District

Gundersen said that the creation of bipartisan commissions is the way to go rather than convening in legislative sessions, and saying that Evers calls for special sessions "as a knee-jerk reaction is a bad reaction."

"It's been opportunities lost, I think, when the governor has tried to call us into special session and we've been gavelled in and out. I know there's a lot of drama that goes on up here — I came in right after Act 10, so I saw that — but what I do is try and keep my eyes on the prize and I just keep working and working," Billings said.

Both candidates denounced the riots and looting that has taken place in the wake of several nearby incidents of police brutality, and casted support for the peaceful protests that also ensued, though Gundersen said the state should have acted sooner in Kenosha, where several individuals were killed during protests.

"We can't allow lawlessness, starting at the top, to go on," Gundersen said.

On the issue of fair maps, both Billings and Gundersen said they would pledge to work to draw fair maps using the new census data collected this year, Billings saying it is one of the most important things to secure democracy.