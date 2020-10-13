Billings, Gundersen face off in debate for 95th Assembly District

In a virtual debate Monday, the two candidates gunning for Wisconsin Assembly District 95 drew lines in the sand on a number of key issues for the district and state.
Rep. Jill Billings, D-La Crosse, stood firm on supporting Gov. Tony Evers and his many moves during a tumultuous political year, and pointed to her nine-year record as a success story, while her challenger, Jerome Gundersen, R-La Crosse, poked holes in Democratic leadership, saying he was running to offer a fresh perspective for voters.
"I think that I can offer those new ideas, I can offer a fresh start for people in the community. I'm not so tied to the Madison workings as someone who has been there for five terms," Gundersen said.
Billings has served on the Assembly since 2011, where she filled former state Sen. Jennifer Shilling's spot after she won the Senate recall election. Billings has since won all three of her reelections unopposed.
"I am excited about going back to work for the people that I represent. I represent a great district and I think that I'm doing good work for them, and I've got a lot of things that I still want to accomplish," Billings said.
Both candidates have also served on the La Crosse County Board of Supervisors, and with less than four weeks until election day, Billings has raised nearly $36,000 to Gundersen's $10,000, according to Ballotpedia
Top-of-mind during the debate was the pandemic as Wisconsin continues to see one of the worst outbreaks in the country, and how the state's response has trickled down to touch jobs, businesses, education and tourism dollars.
For Billings, Evers' shutdowns, mask mandates and limiting business capacity have been the right moves, and she said that he took the pandemic seriously from the get-go, unlike leaders at the national level, calling it "night and day" between Evers and President Donald Trump.
But for Gundersen, like many state Republicans, the work the governor has done has been an overreach of power and driven by political gain.
"This is looking very political by our governor," Gundersen said, who noted specifically that the most recent emergency order to limit business capacity indoors expires just a few days after the election, suggesting there was a connection.
"There's no conspiracy there," Billings said in response, saying that Nov. 6 was chosen because it was two incubation cycles for the virus.
Gundersen said he would support a different COVID-19 response, and instead allow businesses and schools to remain open, and operate with the understanding that the virus is more deadly for the older population.
He also said he supports wearing masks and wears one himself, but that staying physically distant is the most important tool during the pandemic.
"We need to just realize that we can do this, we have to get out of this fear mentality," Gundersen said.
"Keep grandparents on Zoom, not your teachers," he added later.
Billings defended the move to keep businesses at limited capacity, praising the $100 million in relief announced last week, that largely went to businesses like bars and restaurants.
When asked by the Tribune what issue for the state, besides the pandemic, was a top priority, Billings said that revitalizing the economy after COVID is her top priority.
"We must provide support for our economy as we attain a vaccine and make it to the other side of the pandemic. This includes childcare for working families, training, education and job search aid for workers, help for businesses that are making it back to full strength," she said.
"We have to all pull together in Madison and due to my experience and positive relationships in the capitol, I'm ready to get to work."
Gundersen's campaign did not respond to the same question posed by the Tribune, or to answer biography information.
Recently, the Wisconsin state legislature was named the least-active in the country, including several ignored special sessions called by Evers, and bipartisanship remains a critical component for voters this time around.
Gundersen said that the creation of bipartisan commissions is the way to go rather than convening in legislative sessions, and saying that Evers calls for special sessions "as a knee-jerk reaction is a bad reaction."
"It's been opportunities lost, I think, when the governor has tried to call us into special session and we've been gavelled in and out. I know there's a lot of drama that goes on up here — I came in right after Act 10, so I saw that — but what I do is try and keep my eyes on the prize and I just keep working and working," Billings said.
Both candidates denounced the riots and looting that has taken place in the wake of several nearby incidents of police brutality, and casted support for the peaceful protests that also ensued, though Gundersen said the state should have acted sooner in Kenosha, where several individuals were killed during protests.
"We can't allow lawlessness, starting at the top, to go on," Gundersen said.
On the issue of fair maps, both Billings and Gundersen said they would pledge to work to draw fair maps using the new census data collected this year, Billings saying it is one of the most important things to secure democracy.
Going to bat for the somewhat rural district was at the top of both candidates lists as well, Gundersen saying he would fight for infrastructure improvements, and Billings promising to connect the people of La Crosse to Madison more.
For more election coverage, visit LaCrosseTribune.com
