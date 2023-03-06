A candidate forum for the La Crosse School District Board of Education race will take place Wednesday, March 8 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Lincoln Middle School.

Eight candidates remain in the race for four seats on the school board — three of which are elected annually and the fourth position is available after Robert Abraham resigned earlier this year.

The candidates that remain after the primary election are: Deb Suchla, Scott Neumeister, Kathy Blanchard, Kimberly Krejchik, Trevor Sprague, Jerry Wacek, Jeff Jackson and Tim Alberts.

The in-person candidate forum is being hosted by Leaders Igniting Transformation Education Fund, the League of Women Voters La Crosse and Cia Siab, Inc.

For more information and to register, visit the event page on Facebook.