Candidates clash on police reform, talk biking in latest mayoral forum

"When we take this on as the city of La Crosse, we are taking on the problem that is shared throughout our community, and we can't allow that to happen. We can't allow that to happen because just as people want safety, they don't want their property taxes to go up.

"We can't create a social services department," she said. "When we use our nonprofits, they're able to leverage federal, they're able to leverage state, and they're able to use donations coming into their nonprofits to make sure that we can get the services that are needed, and they have the expertise to tackle this problem well."

Opponent Mitch Reynolds alternatively said that while his family has had good experiences with police, his experience would be different than other community members, and said he has no problem taking a look at where reductions could be made.

"The key is that I need to listen to our community, I need to listen to the people in our community to understand how it is that their experience is different. I need to understand how the experience of members of our BIPOC community are looking at policing differently, and they're having experiences that are not the same as mine," he said. "That's the first step in making certain that we're making the right choices in relation to policing.