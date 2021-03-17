Candidates clash on police reform, talk biking in latest mayoral forum

In the latest of a slew of La Crosse mayoral forums, the two candidates running for the job clashed on addressing calls for police reform in the La Crosse area.
The forum, virtually hosted by Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of La Crosse Tuesday night, brought the candidates through a number of topics, but a debate on whether to reallocate the La Crosse police's funding and on supporting a citizen's oversight committee stood out.
"I don't believe that the average voter thinks we're going to cut our way to more safety, in terms of the safety that they see," said candidate Vicki Markussen.
Markussen advocated for supporting nonprofits in their social service work, and that filling the position of community development administrator, which is being vacated early April and is a sort-of liaison between the city and nonprofit work, was a step the city could take to addressing social services without cutting the police budget or using city money.
"We all want people to be safe, we know that there are marginalized voices out there that need to be heard, we know that there are mental health and addiction issues, some of those issues are because we don't have enough resources that are being contributed from federal and state funding," she said.
"When we take this on as the city of La Crosse, we are taking on the problem that is shared throughout our community, and we can't allow that to happen. We can't allow that to happen because just as people want safety, they don't want their property taxes to go up.
"We can't create a social services department," she said. "When we use our nonprofits, they're able to leverage federal, they're able to leverage state, and they're able to use donations coming into their nonprofits to make sure that we can get the services that are needed, and they have the expertise to tackle this problem well."
Opponent Mitch Reynolds alternatively said that while his family has had good experiences with police, his experience would be different than other community members, and said he has no problem taking a look at where reductions could be made.
"The key is that I need to listen to our community, I need to listen to the people in our community to understand how it is that their experience is different. I need to understand how the experience of members of our BIPOC community are looking at policing differently, and they're having experiences that are not the same as mine," he said. "That's the first step in making certain that we're making the right choices in relation to policing.
"I'm not going to back away from this, I've said before that I don't have a problem with looking at reallocating resources from the police department to other resources.
"If we can find a way to take some of what police do on the streets on a regular basis in dealing with mental health, and dealing with addiction, and frankly dealing with social problems, if we can find a way to address those issues that don't involve law enforcement, let's do it. Let's find a way to do it. Let's get out of the process of criminalization of some of our social problems," Reynolds said.
More specifically, when asked about the possibility of a committee for citizens to oversee and evaluate police work at the county level, the candidates disagreed on if it's the right choice.
Reynolds said he supports the initiative and would support any recommendations that come out of the county committee looking at creating the board right now, and emphasized that it should be citizen-led.
"Nobody wants additional oversight at their job, frankly," he said. "To get criticized for what you're doing at work is nothing that anybody embraces, but I do, I don't see where we have a problem with that.
"I have been told multiple times that the process for filing a complaint and pursuing that complaint through the Police and Fire Commission within the city of La Crosse is onerous at best, extremely difficult. And I think that an additional police oversight board in the model that Madison has is not a bad idea at all," Reynolds said.
On that same vein, Markussen agreed that the process for reporting bad police experiences is a little nuanced, but said more education could be a solution, and questioned if another oversight committee would be beneficial.
"Obviously there are many voices that want to get heard. I have a friend of mine who essentially had a bad experience with a police officer, felt very intimidated and did not know where to report that. I think there's a component of this that is education, how do people know where to go and report that to?" she said.
"I do know that the police chief has concerns with yet another oversight board. There are questions that need to get addressed, there's concerns of who wants to have two people or two organizations overseeing them?
"The components that I do support of the initiative is: How do we elevate the voices of citizens? The second piece is: How do we educate so people know where they can turn to? And I do see this as an opportunity to engage new voices in the conversation," she said.
"But we need to figure out how that reporting happens," Markussen said. "If you create a new committee that's at the county level, how does that interact at the city level? That's something that needs to get worked out."
The candidates discussed supporting the arts, PFAS, sustainability and more, but an interesting point both candidates made: They both plan to ride their bikes to city hall if elected.
The commitments came in the context of supporting bike and pedestrian-friendly infrastructure, such as traffic circles and bump-outs, which both candidates had questions on.
"Everyone I talk to runs over the bump-outs on Cass Street, it's hard to turn, you're going into incoming traffic," Markussen said.
"They were meant to create safer walking for pedestrians. I will tell you, I don't understand why we had to have so many, I think that that is a conversation with our engineering department.
"I think it's valid to have a conversation with our engineering department and to say, 'Why are these things happening, how do we better communicating why they're happening and how do we make them more functional?'" Markussen said, including traffic circles in the conversation as well.
Reynolds largely agreed that the bump-outs give him pause, but supported other mechanisms that make biking and walking safer in the city on a sustainability front.
"I am a strong proponent of alternative means of transportation as a sustainability measure, and I think that improvements to our overall transportation infrastructure to enable more biking and more walking and alternative means of transportation, and getting away from a car-first mentality is an extraordinary way to make sure that we are building our city in a prosperous and sustainable way, and reaching our goals of fully renewable energy by 2050, that is one of the ways we do that," he said.
"The bump-outs was a bad design, there's no question," he said. "I'm not certain when or how we would, if we tear those out we might be able to do that in some budgetary sense if it was combined with some other project, but that's frankly a bad design."
Reynolds said he didn't have a problem with traffic circles, though, which are essentially a mini roundabout on a residential street.
"I think if neighbors feel it slows traffic through their neighborhoods, I want to think of the people first in their neighborhoods and the quality of life of the neighborhoods," he said, "and I think that they add something to those neighborhoods by slowing traffic down."