A car accident Sunday on Hwy. 16 in La Crosse County sent three people to the hospital with injuries, according to sheriff's deputies.
The accident involved a Ford Escape pulling an open trailer that had stopped in the right traffic lane of Hwy/ 16 east just past Veterans Park, according to the incident report.
The driver had left the Ford to adjust items in the trailer about the same time two cars came up the right lane from behind. The first car turned in to the park. The second car hit the trailer. The driver of the second car did not see the Ford until the car in front had turned.
The driver of the Ford was thrown from the trailer during the collision. The passenger in the Ford and the driver of the second car were also taken to the hospital for injuries.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.