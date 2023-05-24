Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Episode 91: Nearly everyone, it seems, has a smartphone with them at all times.

It’s hard to overstate how truly incredible it is that we can carry around nearly all of the world’s knowledge in our pockets, but we shouldn’t be surprised that such devices can lead to distraction and sometimes addiction.

Hosts Richard Kyte and Scott Rada discuss whether our lives are actually better today because of the invention and pervasiveness of smartphones?

Links to stories discussed during the podcast:

Surgeon general warns against social media use for children, calls for 'immediate action to protect kids now', by Barbara Ortutay, The Associated Press

Garth Brooks has a no-phone policy at his new Vegas show, by Scripps News

Young Dillon Reeves stepped in to save the day when his school bus driver became incapacitated following a medical emergency, Steve Hartman, CBS News

About the hosts: Scott Rada is social media manager with Lee Enterprises, and Richard Kyte is the director of the D.B. Reinhart Institute for Ethics in Leadership at Viterbo University in La Crosse, Wis.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.