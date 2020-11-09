Central High School retires 'Red Raiders' team name and mascot

Central High School in La Crosse will retire its mascot and team name, the "Red Raiders," over cultural appropriation, the school district announced Monday.

The decision comes after years of conversations about the history and appropriateness of the name, officials said, a term derogatory towards Indigenous people.

It also comes in the wake of months of unrest and protests over systemic racism in America, and just several weeks after the controversial Hiawatha statue was removed from Riverside Park in La Crosse, another derogatory symbol of the area's native people.

"The proud tradition of being a Central High School student, staff member, or alumni isn't about a mascot, an image, or a name, but it's rooted in excellence and life-long learning, and I want to move forward with that spirit," Central High School principal Troy McDonald said in a statement.

