Central High School retires 'Red Raiders' team name and mascot
Central High School retires 'Red Raiders' team name and mascot

Central High School in La Crosse will retire its mascot and team name, the "Red Raiders," over cultural appropriation, the school district announced Monday.

The decision comes after years of conversations about the history and appropriateness of the name, officials said, a term derogatory towards Indigenous people.

It also comes in the wake of months of unrest and protests over systemic racism in America, and just several weeks after the controversial Hiawatha statue was removed from Riverside Park in La Crosse, another derogatory symbol of the area's native people.

"The proud tradition of being a Central High School student, staff member, or alumni isn't about a mascot, an image, or a name, but it's rooted in excellence and life-long learning, and I want to move forward with that spirit," Central High School principal Troy McDonald said in a statement.

The mascot was originally based on a derogatory stereotype of Indigenous people, and discussion over its exaggerated and false depiction has been ongoing for decades, the school changing its official logo to a knight in 1994, despite keeping the name.

Just several weeks ago, the city of La Crosse removed a derogatory statue from Riverside Park, which falsely depicted those native to the La Crosse area and the native community at large.

Central High School is currently developing a plan to remove all imagery of the now former mascot and team name, which will involve students and staff and include a learning element for students.

School officials plan to present a new team name and mascot to the school board in early January, officials said in a statement.

Troy McDonald, Central High School

McDonald
