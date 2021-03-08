Citizens petition demolition of historic La Crosse Fire Station No. 4, hopeful for preservation

"The fire station is a treasured part of North Side history," one petitioner commented. "It would be a shame to tear down this beautiful building that La Crosse residents love."

La Crosse Fire Chief Ken Gilliam told the Tribune Monday that officials are aware of the petition, and that there was a consideration to preserve the historical building, but it turned out to be too costly.

"We have been planning accordingly under" the direction of the La Crosse Common Council and task force report since 2018, Gilliam said. "And it is unfortunate that a group of people have waited until 2021 to raise concerns about the old fire station after we have already moved towards building on the same site."

"We did assess the potential for repairing the old station or incorporating it into the new structure and that was determined to be too costly, especially when we have other fire stations in dire need of similar upgrades and replacement," Gilliam said in his statement.

Gilliam also said it would be "unnecessarily costly to turn back, delay progress or to start over," on the Station No. 4 project, as the city has already invested over $1 million into it, including property acquisition and design work.