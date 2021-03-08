Citizens petition demolition of historic La Crosse Fire Station No. 4, hopeful for preservation

A group of citizens has launched an online petition encouraging city officials to preserve a North Side fire station instead of demolishing it for an updated facility.
"The building is a cultural and economic asset that belongs to the taxpayers," said the petition, which had just over 100 signatures Monday morning.
The city of La Crosse has been moving forward with modernization of its fire stations after a task force found them to be outdated and inequitable. Demolishing and rebuilding Fire Station No. 4 was seen as the highest priority for the overall improvement project.
The reconstruction of the structure, which sits at 906 Gillette St., is scheduled for this year, and officials have been taking steps toward completing the project, most recently approving legislation to vacate a nearby alley.
But community members are hoping it can instead be saved and restored.
"We support the fire department's request for modern facilities and additional space. However, we don't have to destroy our past to build our future," the online petition reads, which was launched by Preservation Alliance of La Crosse, Inc.
The fire station was originally built in 1940, according to the Wisconsin Historical Society, and is described as an "eclectic," Tudor style building designed by J. Mandor Matson to "blend into the residential neighborhood which surrounds it."
Community members are instead proposing that the city build the new fire station next to the historic one using the land already purchased for expansion, using the costs saved from not demolishing the old building to pay for new architectural plans.
The historic fire station could then either be used as a community center or sold for redevelopment such as a museum, housing, event venue, commercial space or more, the petitioners said.
"History has proven beyond doubt that buildings much older than Fire Station No. 4 can be successfully repurposed. We do not want our tax dollars used to destroy another historic building that will sit in a landfill for eternity," the petition reads.
"The fire station is a treasured part of North Side history," one petitioner commented. "It would be a shame to tear down this beautiful building that La Crosse residents love."
La Crosse Fire Chief Ken Gilliam told the Tribune Monday that officials are aware of the petition, and that there was a consideration to preserve the historical building, but it turned out to be too costly.
"We have been planning accordingly under" the direction of the La Crosse Common Council and task force report since 2018, Gilliam said. "And it is unfortunate that a group of people have waited until 2021 to raise concerns about the old fire station after we have already moved towards building on the same site."
"We did assess the potential for repairing the old station or incorporating it into the new structure and that was determined to be too costly, especially when we have other fire stations in dire need of similar upgrades and replacement," Gilliam said in his statement.
Gilliam also said it would be "unnecessarily costly to turn back, delay progress or to start over," on the Station No. 4 project, as the city has already invested over $1 million into it, including property acquisition and design work.
The total price tag for the Fire Station No. 4 project is around $5.9 million, and will be a larger structure that houses two fire companies, and hold space for water rescue and public education vehicles, administration offices, the North Side police station and a community room, as well as address gender equity issues.