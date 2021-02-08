City Arts Board names 13 artists as finalists for 2020-inspired 'The Moment' project

The city of La Crosse Arts Board announced the finalists for its 2020-inspired art project on Monday.

"The Moment," was launched last fall as an initiative to support local artists through the difficulties brought on by the pandemic. Artists could submit project ideas that reflected on 2020, including COVID-19, racial injustice, political division and climate change.

The finalists named at the Feb. 5 Arts Board meeting include 13 artists and 21 projects from the community.

"This project has been the single largest call to artists that the La Crosse Arts Board has undertaken," said Dillon McArdle, of the Weber Center for the Performing Arts.

In total, 27 artists submitted proposals for more than 30 works of art, McArdle said, which "reinforces the truly astounding talent and creativity of La Crosse area artists."

The artwork chosen for "The Moment" will be displayed at the La Crosse Public Library on Main Street starting March 1, with plans to also hold a virtual gallery after all works have been delivered.