City believes additional PFAS found on French Island unrelated to airport, asks for more state aid

He said other sources of contamination have’t been identified.

“We don’t want to speculate what the other sources might be,” Kabat said.

The state issued a water advisory for all of the town of Campbell last week and is offering free bottled water to anyone on the island who needs it as they investigate the contamination further. Officials from the town of Campbell and La Crosse County were also part of the DNR meeting.

“Our meeting was very positive,” Kabat said. “I believe all parties involved pledged to work together.”

Kabat said the ultimate solution is to hold PFAS manufacturers accountable. He said Minnesota and Michigan have been “very aggressive” in pursuing the manufacturers and urged Wisconsin to “step in and show leadership.”

“The city can no longer tackle alone what is becoming an increasingly regional issue. The state’s resources, expertise and coordination are necessary to protect the citizens of Wisconsin,” Kabat said in the statement prior to the news conference.