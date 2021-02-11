City council approves lawyers for PFAS suits, maintains lowered liquor license fees

The lowered license fees will remain at $25, down from $50, for a general operating license, $50 for a hard liquor license instead of $500, and $10 for wine and beer instead of $100.

The decision to keep the fees drew some debate among council members, since the reduced fees are expected to cost the city roughly $83,000 in 2021 — a deficit not accounted for in the 2021 budget.

"This version of the council is the most compassionate," council member Phil Ostrem said of his three terms in office. "But we have to be more than that."

Ostrem, who is not running for re-election this spring, said he was "disturbed," when he first saw the resolution to keep fees lowered, suggesting it should have been added to the budget last fall, adding that he, too, was to blame for that.

In hopes of a compromise, Ostrem proposed an amendment that would have only lowered fees by half, saying it would likely only cost the city $40,000, but it failed with only his support.

Other council members passionately advocated for the maintained lower fees, citing how difficult the pandemic has been for small businesses.