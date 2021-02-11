City council approves lawyers for PFAS suits

The La Crosse Common Council voted Thursday to approve hiring two law firms to represent the city in litigation against chemical companies involved in the PFAS contamination.

Both the Finance & Personnel Committee, in a special short-circuited meeting, and the full council unanimously approved hiring Crueger Dickinson, LLC and Napoli Shkolnik PLLC to represent the city.

This move comes the same week residents of French Island, where the contamination took place, filed claims against the city in regards to the pollution.

The city however has encouraged the island residents to "join forces," instead of working against each other.

The La Crosse Regional Airport, owned and operated by the city of La Crosse and located on French Island, has been required by the federal government to use the specific firefighting foams that subsequently polluted drinking water on the island for decades, and still currently is for emergency events.

Responsibility for the pollution on French Island has several layers to it, causing this patchwork of reactions in the aftermath, but both the city and the state have shown interest in seeking legal action against the chemical manufacturers who produced the foam, many of them reporting to have known about the toxic effects for decades.