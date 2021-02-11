City council approves lawyers for PFAS suits

The La Crosse Common Council voted Thursday to approve hiring two law firms to represent the city in litigation against chemical companies involved in the PFAS contamination.
Both the Finance & Personnel Committee, in a special short-circuited meeting, and the full council unanimously approved hiring Crueger Dickinson, LLC and Napoli Shkolnik PLLC to represent the city.
This move comes the same week residents of French Island, where the contamination took place, filed claims against the city in regards to the pollution.
The city however has encouraged the island residents to "join forces," instead of working against each other.
The La Crosse Regional Airport, owned and operated by the city of La Crosse and located on French Island, has been required by the federal government to use the specific firefighting foams that subsequently polluted drinking water on the island for decades, and still currently is for emergency events.
Responsibility for the pollution on French Island has several layers to it, causing this patchwork of reactions in the aftermath, but both the city and the state have shown interest in seeking legal action against the chemical manufacturers who produced the foam, many of them reporting to have known about the toxic effects for decades.
"Contrary to what we see in the newspaper and the news media, the bad actor in this circumstance is not the city. The bad actor is the chemical manufacturers of this product," said city attorney Stephen Matty.
"So by hiring this law firm we are going to be starting a lawsuit against those manufacturers in order to protect the public and protect the city, and that's what we're doing," Matty said.
The firms, Matty said, are not general practice, and instead specialize in "complex litigation," which he expects this case to be, saying it would likely go on a number of years.
Both firms specifically have experience in PFAS litigation, just last month helping the town of Peshtigo reach a settlement of $17.5 million against Johnson Controls for PFAS contamination.
Mayor Tim Kabat said that the city was connected to the firms through the League of Wisconsin Municipalities and that they "appear to be highly qualified."
The city has indicated that it is still working to identify the exact manufacturers that created the foams used at the airport, specifically that which dates back several decades, and that hiring these law firms will help expedite that process.
Upon retaining the two law firms, the city will also pause all of its work with Metre, a PR firm that has handled much of the messaging around the contamination in recent months.
Metre worked pro bono for its work in the latter half of 2020, and has sent an invoice for $975 for its January work, with a bill for February still pending.
Kabat said these payments can be covered with the existing budget authorization.
Liquor license fees
The council Thursday also unanimously approved a resolution that maintains significantly lower liquor license fees for bars and restaurants this year, despite some concerns of its impact to the budget.
The lowered license fees will remain at $25, down from $50, for a general operating license, $50 for a hard liquor license instead of $500, and $10 for wine and beer instead of $100.
The decision to keep the fees drew some debate among council members, since the reduced fees are expected to cost the city roughly $83,000 in 2021 — a deficit not accounted for in the 2021 budget.
"This version of the council is the most compassionate," council member Phil Ostrem said of his three terms in office. "But we have to be more than that."
Ostrem, who is not running for re-election this spring, said he was "disturbed," when he first saw the resolution to keep fees lowered, suggesting it should have been added to the budget last fall, adding that he, too, was to blame for that.
In hopes of a compromise, Ostrem proposed an amendment that would have only lowered fees by half, saying it would likely only cost the city $40,000, but it failed with only his support.
Other council members passionately advocated for the maintained lower fees, citing how difficult the pandemic has been for small businesses.
Council member Gary Padesky grew emotional while defending the lower fees, repeating an anecdote he gave at the Finance & Personnel Committee last week about working at his parents' tavern, knowing how hard the pandemic would have hit them.
"I do know how important to a small business this is," Padesky said.
His co-sponsor on the resolution, council member Chris Khalow, spoke just as passionately to support it. Khalow previously owned Jules' Coffee House in Downtown La Crosse for nearly three decades, but closed its doors last month due to the pandemic.
"I think what it does for people is it gives hope, and it's a very small amount of the overall city budget, but to those owners and operators it is really a gesture saying we understand and we care, and we want to give you hope, that we're behind you and we're supporting you," Kahlow said.
The two council members currently running for mayor of La Crosse both made their votes known on Thursday night, advocating for small businesses during a time of stress.
"We should do for them what we can to support them. They're in a very precarious position, right now a lot of them," said council president Martin Gaul.
"From the city's perspective it's a lot of money, but from a bar owner's perspective, who's struggling to keep their business afloat, it's a tremendous hill for them to climb."
Fellow mayoral candidate Jessica Olson hit a similar tone, saying, "in these special times we have to look at where we can be compassionate."
"It's important to say: Gestures do matter. It is by gestures that we show the city we are serving them and their best interests," Olson said. "Small things may seem small when we look at it on a budget sheet, but we're also looking at people's real lives."
Council members noted that during a budget planning meeting last November, the issue of liquor fees came up, but many assumed the pandemic would have lightened up for businesses by the time the previous reduction had expired.
Some suggested paying for half of the $80,000 budget hole now expected through the city's contingency fund, and half through cutting travel expenses for departments, but ultimately the finance department will make that call and bring it back to the council for approval.
One council member, Scott Neumeister, a small business owner, abstained from the vote on both the amendment and full resolution Thursday night.
The again reduced fees will stay into effect until the end of the year, expiring Dec. 31, 2021.
This story was updated Feb. 12 to include details of the city's work with Metre.