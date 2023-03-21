Candidates for the La Crosse Common Council positions in districts 1 and 2 on the North Side were asked to respond to questions prepared by the La Crosse Tribune.

While seats on the council for districts 1 to 6 are up for election this spring, only districts 1 and 2 are contested. Incumbents Barb Janssen (District 3), Larry Sleznikow (District 4), Jenasea Hameister (District 5) and Chris Kahlow (District 6) are all running unopposed for for their positions.

The election will be held on April 4. Early voting began Tuesday, March 21.

Erin Goggin

How long have you lived in La Crosse?

Lifelong resident of La Crosse, 60+ years. I worked in Eau Claire but came home every weekend for 31 years. Here full time now.

Where are you currently employed?

I am currently employed at the Harry J Olson Senior Center, Executive Director

Please list any civic or community organizations you are involved in

I am a member at North Presbyterian Church where I was a Deacon for many years and now an Elder. I am a member of Valley View Rotary.

What do you think of the city's response to homelessness thus far, what ideas would you bring to the council to address this issue?

I don't have a good answer to this question at this point. I would be lying to say that I have any more knowledge on this issue than the average La Crosse resident. Why is that? Because when we ask questions, or request information the responses are often cloaked into political speak. We all agree that we have a homeless problem. After that, the approach seems scattershot, with no consistent plan to move in a positive direction. When I talk to residents in District 2, I hear three things: They want to help people who are truly from La Crosse, they want accountability from those receiving help and they want transparency when it comes to what the help is and how it is being paid for.

The city has made it a priority to increase housing stock across the city. What ideas or skills would you bring to the council to help accomplish this goal?

The City has made it a priority… When I am talking to the residents in District 2 they don't define it as a priority. What I would bring if I was elected is an open mind to listen to the residents of the city of La Crosse to see what they want.

Increasing housing stock in La Crosse needs to be done with the established neighborhoods in mind. When you are driving around the Northside for instance there are several properties that because of floodplain issues or other circumstances would be prime locations for the city to step in and buy. These properties could then be rehabbed or the flood plain issue could be dealt with. They would become part of the housing stock we need and increase the tax base. It may be difficult but we need to fix existing homes and encourage bigger commitments from the city and county to do so.

How would you like to see the city improve neighborhood cohesion and safety?

I am a big fan of neighborhoods. I live in a nice one on the Northside. I believe if you know your neighbors, that in itself, brings a certain safety to your area. Neighborhood Resource Officers, Neighborhood Associations and neighborhood conversations are good tools to promote the safety and well being of residents in La Crosse.

One thing that I have been working on is getting people more comfortable interacting with La Crosse police officers and La Crosse firefighters. It is important that you know that you can call with a concern or question about issues in your neighborhood before they get bigger. Every officer, every firefighter I have talked to agrees: Call when you feel you need to.

Please elaborate on another city issue that is important to you that was not already addressed.

An issue that I have become very interested in and see a need to elaborate on is senior services in La Crosse. People spend years planning on retiring financially, but often times don't take into account what retiring will do to them socially and emotionally. You lose colleagues, friends and social interactions when you leave the workforce. I believe La Crosse can do wonderful things for our senior community. I don't believe we have to spend a lot of money to do it. The senior community will continue to grow and they deserve attention and support. I am looking forward to sharing ideas and looking for new opportunities for seniors if I am elected.