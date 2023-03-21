Candidates for the La Crosse Common Council positions in districts 1 and 2 on the North Side were asked to respond to questions prepared by the La Crosse Tribune.

While seats on the council for districts 1 to 6 are up for election this spring, only districts 1 and 2 are contested. Incumbents Barb Janssen (District 3), Larry Sleznikow (District 4), Jenasea Hameister (District 5) and Chris Kahlow (District 6) are all running unopposed for for their positions.

The election will be held on April 4. Early voting began Tuesday, March 21.

Michael Davis

How long have you lived in La Crosse?

I have moved between La Crosse and La Crescent since I moved to the area my freshman year of High School (I believe 2001). I am not a life-long North Sider, but my children and I live and I work here. I want the best for the community that has embraced us, we love it here and want the best for the community that we have made our home.

Where are you currently employed?

The Sweet Shop and I do some independent work (Tribune delivery, mowing lawns, shoveling snow, etc).

How long have you worked there?

I have been at the Sweet Shop since July of 2022, I have been working independently since 2018. Before that I drove a truck for Kwik Trip for several years.

Please list any civic or community organizations you are involved in:

Candidate did not answer.

What do you think of the city's response to homelessness thus far, what ideas would you bring to the council to address this issue?

The decision to build more housing is a positive step towards addressing the issue of homelessness. I think that the best way to address homelessness is to get people off drugs and back into the workforce by providing them with the tools and resources they need to succeed. We can do this by promoting individual liberty, supporting private sector solutions and working with community organizations to provide education, job training, addiction treatment and mental health services. We need to help the people that want help and cut off those that are not willing to help themselves.

The city has made it a priority to increase housing stock across the city. What ideas or skills would you bring to the council to help accomplish this goal?

We should continue public-private partnerships and incentive-based programs (tax credits, low-interest loans, financial incentives to developers) to encourage development and eliminate zoning regulations that limit property owners' ability to develop their land.

Properties should not be allowed to sit vacant for 1/2 of the year without some sort of penalty (increase in property tax, etc.).

How would you like to see the city improve neighborhood cohesion and safety?

Invest in the maintenance and improvement of public infrastructure, such as sidewalks, crosswalks, lighting to make neighborhoods more walkable and safer. Address underlying social issues like drug use and mental health issues which contribute to crime and homelessness. Celebrate and foster our diversity through festivals, exhibits and other events which I think will ultimately contribute to a safer more cohesive community. Increasing the police presence in neighborhoods. I believe this must be done in a way that builds trust between police officers and community members.

Please elaborate on another city issue that is important to you that was not already addressed.

More community gardens and community building initiatives. Incentivize independent spirited people by encouraging chicken ownership, home gardens, rainwater collection, etc. Fix the roads. We need to clean up La Crosse's image to attract new businesses and industries to the area to create jobs and stimulate economic growth. We are known online as the GTA server of WI (in reference to the popular online video game where you go around murdering and stealing from people).