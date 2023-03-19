Candidates for the La Crosse Common Council positions in District 1 and 2 on the Northside were asked to respond to questions prepared by the La Crosse Tribune.

While seats on the council for districts 1 to 6 are up for election this spring, only districts 1 and 2 are contested. Incumbents Barb Janssen (district 3), Larry Sleznikow (district 4), Jenasea Hameister (district 5) and Chris Kahlow (district 6) are all running unopposed for for their positions.

The election will be held on April 4. Early voting beings Tuesday, March 21.

Tamra Dickinson

How long have you lived in La Crosse?

I have lived in LaCrosse 43 years, the last 22 at my current address on the Northside.

Where are you currently employed?

I retired 2 years ago from a 42-year career as a Registered Nurse.

Please list any civic or community organizations you are involved in:

I have been a member of Logan Northside Neighborhood Association since 2016. I have been secretary for that organization since 2018. I am coordinator for Logan Northside Neighborhood gardens since 2020. I have held a number of leadership positions at my church over the last 22 years. I am currently engaging in a project with Habitat for Humanity.

What do you think of the city's response to homelessness thus far, what ideas would you bring to the council to address this issue?

Dealing with our unsheltered population requires a complex, multilayered approach. I believe we have seen some decrease in the numbers of unsheltered this last winter. The city’s homeless services coordinator, Brian Sampson, has helped assist this population on several levels: finding friends or relatives for the unsheltered to live with, making sure the unsheltered are served by the correct county, promoting coordination with the resources available in the city and county.

The city has made it a priority to increase housing stock across the city. What ideas or skills would you bring to the council to help accomplish this goal?

I will bring my networking skills to the table. Knowing how to find answers is a strength of mine. We need to be sure to balance affordable housing options for our community. I see many options available on the upper end of the cost spectrum, but that focus can force the affordable options even further out of reach. I have seen many amazing accomplishments from Habitat for Humanity, including one newer program: ReNew the Block.

How would you like to see the city improve neighborhood cohesion and safety?

I feel neighborhood associations throughout the city offer vital input on community needs, and the city should do everything it can to keep the lines of communication open with these groups. In Neighborhood Association meetings we host many different city departments to help learn new information and share our concerns. The Neighborhood Association has been instrumental in providing street lighting (George, Gillette, Avon Streets), pedestrian crossing on George Street and the improvements to Badger Hickey Park. In addition, continued efforts to implement the climate action plan should also improve cohesion and safety.

Please elaborate on another city issue that is important to you that was not already addressed.

I have a deep passion for combating hunger, which is the reason for my involvement in our community gardens. I am excited to welcome WAFER to the Northside, where we have been without a grocery store since 2020. Another focus for me is the flood plain. It effects over 1,000 parcels here on the Northside, my house included. FEMA regulations have an impact on home building and improvements when your property is in a flood plain.