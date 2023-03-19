Candidates for the La Crosse Common Council positions in District 1 and 2 on the Northside were asked to respond to questions prepared by the La Crosse Tribune.

While seats on the council for districts 1 to 6 are up for election this spring, only districts 1 and 2 are contested. Incumbents Barb Janssen (district 3), Larry Sleznikow (district 4), Jenasea Hameister (district 5) and Chris Kahlow (district 6) are all running unopposed for for their positions.

The election will be held on April 4. Early voting beings Tuesday, March 21.

Zach Harter

How long have you lived in La Crosse?

24 years. I was born and raised on the Northside.

Where are you currently employed?

Green Circle Recycling

How long have you worked there?

4 years

Please list any civic or community organizations you are involved in:

Mentoring at Northside Elementary, attending Neighborhood and Business Association meetings

What do you think of the city's response to homelessness thus far, what ideas would you bring to the council to address this issue?

From what I have witnessed everyone on the council is doing what they think is right, and I understand that. The solutions in the past overall made our homeless population grow with a few bright spots for those it helped. We as a city can assist people by connecting them with mental health and addiction resources, but we cannot simply give. We need to make sure we are holding accountable those who are misusing the resources provided to them at the expense of the taxpayers. As someone who hires those coming out of and struggling with homelessness I've found that we need a central place to locate resources for those that want assistance. All of us have ideas of what we think is the right approach. However, it is a complex issue that requires us to work together to create a solution that is best for the whole city.

The city has made it a priority to increase housing stock across the city. What ideas or skills would you bring to the council to help accomplish this goal?

The Northside has many houses and businesses in the floodplain. We need to invest in what we currently have and build from there. My understanding of development and construction processes will certainly help when talking with those that wish to revitalize or rebuild areas of the Northside. The city currently has a Floodplain Relief Program that helps offset costs to bring structures out of the floodplain. I can help residents go through proper channels to get the work done to raise structures up and relieve flood insurance payments. The Northside has an opportunity to develop vacant and unused land for the highest and best use for public needs. The Northside needs affordable and independent housing along with a grocery store. I am a person who knows about, and is willing to do the work involved with a project like this for to the Northside.

How would you like to see the city improve neighborhood cohesion and safety?

We need to be more proactive about collecting the opinions and ideas of those in the community. We need to be encouraging attendance to neighborhood associations, subcommittees and City Council meetings. No one person or committee has all the answers, so we need to be sure we are asking residents how they would like their neighborhoods to look and operate. We need to have conversations with our Neighborhood Resource Officers to see what we as a community can do to help them and vice versa. We have a great community on the Northside, and I certainly think we all want what is best for our neighborhood.

Please elaborate on another city issue that is important to you that was not already addressed.

As a city we need to stay focused on what is important for a thriving local economy that attracts and retains long term businesses and residents. City Council should be focused on the issues here in our city that we have the resources to conquer. I am a firm believer in "That government is best which governs least." This means that the people should have the final say and we need to be more proactive about seeking out the opinions of the public whether we agree with those opinions or not. While attending various meetings I have witnessed members of the public and other public servants being talked down upon for voicing concerns and opinions. Our city government cannot present itself to citizens in such a manner that makes them feel as if they don't have a voice.