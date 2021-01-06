City council member pushes for snowfall-determined alternate-side parking in La Crosse

But he said Tuesday that he doesn't think the program is a "money grab" like he claimed early in his political career, and that as a former street sweeper, was concerned about street cleaning, particularly in the fall and spring.

"As an old night sweeper, I don't know how many people realize how important it is that we clean the streets," Padesky said, worried that leaves and debris will clog drains, old infrastructure and pollute the rivers.

"Trust me, I never really truthfully believed that it was a money grab from the city, I was just having some fun with Seaquist," Padesky said, saying he used the term to rile up fellow council members who wouldn't budge on the issue.

"I am good with tweaking the alternate-side, trust me, but I also understand that we have to have some sort of time out there to clean."

Currently, alternate-side parking in the city of La Crosse begins Nov. 15 and ends March 15, and the amendment would only be applied during that time frame.

If approved, a snow event outside of those dates would not start the rule early or extend it, officials clarified, and an isolated, emergency order to enforce the parking would instead be used.