City council member pushes for snowfall-determined alternate-side parking in La Crosse

The start date for alternate-side parking in La Crosse could be modified if approved by the La Crosse Common Council next week.
Legislation sponsored by council member Scott Neumeister was approved by the Judiciary & Administration Committee Tuesday night, nearly unanimously. It would use the first major snowfall to mark the start of the winter parking rules.
An amendment to the current parking ordinance states that the city's alternate-side parking season would only begin once the first two-inch snowfall event occured.
The legislation mirrors an exception officials made this winter, suspending alternate-side parking after the area did not see a major snowfall until late into the season.
"Pure and simple, unless there's snow on the ground of two inches or more, or whatever's decided, I don't think this needs to go into effect," Neumeister said. "I think we're just hurting our residents."
Council member Gary Padesky was the only commissioner who voted against the amended ordinance Tuesday. Padesky has long been an advocate for reforming the alternate-side parking rules, instrumental in shortening the winter parking time frame several years ago.
But he said Tuesday that he doesn't think the program is a "money grab" like he claimed early in his political career, and that as a former street sweeper, was concerned about street cleaning, particularly in the fall and spring.
"As an old night sweeper, I don't know how many people realize how important it is that we clean the streets," Padesky said, worried that leaves and debris will clog drains, old infrastructure and pollute the rivers.
"Trust me, I never really truthfully believed that it was a money grab from the city, I was just having some fun with Seaquist," Padesky said, saying he used the term to rile up fellow council members who wouldn't budge on the issue.
"I am good with tweaking the alternate-side, trust me, but I also understand that we have to have some sort of time out there to clean."
Currently, alternate-side parking in the city of La Crosse begins Nov. 15 and ends March 15, and the amendment would only be applied during that time frame.
If approved, a snow event outside of those dates would not start the rule early or extend it, officials clarified, and an isolated, emergency order to enforce the parking would instead be used.
The two inches in question would be according to reports from the National Weather Service and measurements taken at La Crosse Regional Airport, and alternate-side parking would go into effect four hours after officials notify the public.
Alternate-side parking in the city has long been subject to criticism, many citing it's an unnecessary financial hardship for residents, especially the city's large college student population.
Alternate-side parking tickets were up last winter, and officials issued more than 18,000 tickets.
More than 12,000 of those were warnings, a $0 fine, but second offenses, or more, result in a $15 fine, and totaled in at least $94,000 from residents last winter.
And an analysis from the Tribune in 2018 found that alternate-side parking fines are more common when there's no snow.
"Make this a win win for both the city as well as our residents, who ultimately end up paying this price," Neumeister said.
"And it doesn't affect me as a resident — although I seem to pay a lot of fines in it — it's the people that really can't afford the fines, it's the renters, it's the people that don't have the access to the garages, it's the college students. It just seems to hurt the wrong people," he said.