City council refers Fifth Ave affordable housing project with some new support

City officials have given an affordable housing project in the Washburn Neighborhood a glimmer of hope by referring the project another month, and gaining a number of new supporters after a bleak vote out of committee last week.
The project, which would replace a long-vacant building at the corner of Fifth Avenue and Division Street with 12-units of affordable apartments, was heading for the Common Council Thursday night with the recommendation not to approve, after neighbors issued concerns over an increase in crime and a bad relationship with the landlord.
But at the request of the developers, the La Crosse Common Council voted to refer the project for 30 days Thursday, with several members noting that they planned to change their votes to instead support the project if it had gone through.
"Their property manager, I have a lot of faith in. And the more I thought about it, when he asked, that you know we give second chances to people in life, and I believe this landlord deserves that second chance," said council member Gary Padesky, who voted not to advance the project in the Judiciary & Administration Committee last week.
"We're the city, we have committees set up to try and bring in housing, and then here we are voting down a potential nice housing site," he said. "I was going to change my vote on this tonight, but I will vote in favor of the referral."
"I agree that everybody deserves a second chance, and we have the tools in place to hold property owners accountable, and it's our responsibility to make sure that happens," said council member Barb Janssen.
"I think it would be a great place for this type of development," said council member Phil Ostrem, who represents the district, saying he hoped the referral would give developers more time to "convince more people."
Council president Martin Gaul, who was the only commissioner from J&A not to vote for the motion against the project last week, made the motion to refer the project for a month, but said he came prepared to fight for it.
"I fully intended to try and give voice to the fact that these are the types of projects that we need to approve, but I will do that when this comes out of referral," he said.
The site in question is currently owned by landlord Enrique Valera, but would be managed by Reliant Real Estate Solutions, which has been working with Valera to improve his properties for more than a year.
Officials emphasized in recent days that the project would not be "low-income housing," but would instead cater to young professionals or recent graduates who want to live in an affordable space near downtown.
The project would cost about $1.2 million, and rent would range from $750-850 for 1-2 bedroom apartments, with parking spots included.
City staff recommended approval of the projects heading into committee last week, and project leaders said the neighborhood association was previously in favor of the project earlier this year.
There were five official letters objecting to the project filed with the city as of Thursday night.
The 30-day referral passed unanimously from the council.
Floodplain permits
The Common Council also approved eliminating fees for a new federally required set of permits for homeowners in the floodplain with unanimous support.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA, will now require the city to issue permits for any homes in the floodplain when putting up new siding, windows or doors to better monitor and maintain that homeowners stay within the 50% rule.
The new permits come as the city's floodplain insurance rate is already set to go up by 10% on April 1 after FEMA flagged the city for incomplete paperwork and inadequate records, and the council was eager to bring residents any relief they could.
The fees were proposed at $35 each, and though it will hurt the city's revenue, officials agreed it was the right move.
"I'm not opposed to waiving the fee, I think it's the right thing," said La Crosse Fire Chief Ken Gilliam, noting he wanted to make sure the council knew it was "deviating from the norm."
The permits will still be required for floodplain homeowners despite the fee waiver.
"This is something we wanted to do to show long-term faith for people in the floodplain that we're not going to ding them any fees, but please come get the permits," council member Padesky said.
A break for Weber Center
The council, on a somewhat generous streak, also approved to slash the Weber Center for the Performing Arts city fees in half in an effort to give the downtown theatre some relief amid the pandemic.
The move came by way of an amendment to an original proposal to slash the full bill of $27,751 the Center currently owes the city for municipal services, which had little support from council because of the impact it would have to the budget.
"It not only helps the theatre, it does the very same thing we did do last month when we reduced the liquor licenses for the bars by 90%. That helped the individual bars," said council member Roger Christians, the passionate supporter of the proposal.
"By giving the community theatre, or Weber Center, a break, it not only helps them, but it helps those very same bars and restaurants that we tried to help by reducing their fees," he said.
The liquor license fee reduction Christians referenced will cost the city around $83,000 in 2021.
The Weber Center, according to Christians, has applied for several of the grants and loans available for relief, but has not found enough to stay afloat. The group laid off all but four employees last summer, and has had little to know business amid the pandemic.
"I think this is a worthy investment for the city to make. I believe that with the bill that was passed today on a national level that the city is going to be expecting to get some additional revenues in to help us deal with some of the shortfalls that we've had in our own budget," said council president Gaul.
The Weber Center will now owe the city around $13,876, the other half to be made up in line items from the city's next budget.
Other business
The council approved a number of other items Thursday, including adding failure to shovel snow to the chronic nuisance list, and extending the city's emergency order for the pandemic another 60 days.
The chronic nuisance addition will not immediately bring on more fees for city residents, but will simply allow city staff to better track and penalize individuals who continually don't shovel and clear snow from sidewalks.
"The issue of the chronic nuisance just makes sense on our end," said Assistant Fire Chief Craig Snyder, noting the city already has long grass, garbage and property upkeep on the list.
Any individuals who are issued a chronic nuisance citation three times within 12 months will be charged for the time of city staff. But any less than that will not result in a new charge.
And despite more and more residents becoming vaccinated, officials ensured the city had all mechanisms in place to continue the necessary support throughout the remainder of the pandemic by extending the emergency order.
The resolution approving the extension reads:
"I find that the anticipated costs required to fulfill our municipal role will likely cause a hardship for the city of La Crosse. In addition, COVID-19 continues to create significant negative impacts to our community including schools, businesses, employment and healthcare.
Therefore, the city of La Crosse will seek additional financial support to address local needs as the COVID-19 pandemic unfolds in the La Crosse area and will continue advocacy and communication for necessary public health measures to protect the public’s health, safety and general welfare."