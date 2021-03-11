City council refers Fifth Ave affordable housing project with some new support

The fees were proposed at $35 each, and though it will hurt the city's revenue, officials agreed it was the right move.

"I'm not opposed to waiving the fee, I think it's the right thing," said La Crosse Fire Chief Ken Gilliam, noting he wanted to make sure the council knew it was "deviating from the norm."

The permits will still be required for floodplain homeowners despite the fee waiver.

"This is something we wanted to do to show long-term faith for people in the floodplain that we're not going to ding them any fees, but please come get the permits," council member Padesky said.

A break for Weber Center

The council, on a somewhat generous streak, also approved to slash the Weber Center for the Performing Arts city fees in half in an effort to give the downtown theatre some relief amid the pandemic.

The move came by way of an amendment to an original proposal to slash the full bill of $27,751 the Center currently owes the city for municipal services, which had little support from council because of the impact it would have to the budget.