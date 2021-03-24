City looks to pause fire Station No. 4 project over historical concerns, move to Station No. 2 renovations

"We bonded for those dollars that allowed for completion of the project to address emergency response needs in that area of the city," Richmond said.

In his video, Gilliam said the discussion over Station 4's future has turned sour, saying he received an open records request from an unnamed council member that was off-putting.

"How I interpret that is just that I'm not being trusted," Gilliam said, noting that other council members had also been trying to bypass him and get information and from "allies" with his staff on the matter.

"I keep my staff fully in the loop," Gilliam said. "They likewise let me know of things going on as well, and essentially I can see where this thing's just getting to a point of frustration for a lot of people, and I don't want to operate in an environment like that.

"I've been accused of not being transparent and I've been accused of not listening to the citizens of La Crosse, and I think that those of you that have gotten to know me over the years that I've been here know that I'm transparent to a fault," he said. "I don't play politics very well, and I'm just trying to get something very important done for the city."