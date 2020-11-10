City of La Crosse approves $97.2 million 2021 budget with slight property tax increase

"I'm pleased, probably the first time in my career, to vote for a small increase in taxes to maintain the services in the city," he added.

One council member and newly announced mayoral candidate, though, Jessica Olson, voted against the budget on Tuesday, largely objecting to the tax increase, but also pointing out certain line-item details like uniform and staffing expenses.

"I cannot bring myself to support an increase in taxes in the current economic environment in the city," Olson said.

In passing the budget, nearly all city services and programs are maintained, there will be no staff layoffs or furloughs and staff raises are being sustained.

This proposed budget demonstrates an overall decrease in spending under Kabat's administration, more than 4% fewer dollars spent in his two terms and nearly $3 million in less spending since his first budget in 2013.

"This is the eighth budget that I've been apart of as mayor, and you can do a Google search and go look at our budget in 2014, this budget that we just adopted has less spending than 2014," as well as fewer taxes and staff, La Crosse Mayor Tim Kabat said.