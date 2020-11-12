City of La Crosse approves committee to address racial inequity in city services

"But what's the goal? When the racial makeup of our staff is 10%? Don't we worry about that anymore? What's the goal?," council member Doug Happel said, who was worried about focusing on race and gender when hiring.

"I will ultimately vote for this, but listen to me please. We are possibly jumping ... the court in front of the horse, here, if we aren't careful," he said, saying when he was in the business of hiring he paid no attention to race.

"Whether this is too early or premature or should be before the council, I would just go back to the voices that our community, they're raising their concerns, and their beliefs that we as a city government should be doing better and we should be responsive," Kabat said.

"And I don't see there's any problem with setting a lofty goal — and even if we don't get there we still will be moving towards progress," he said.

In the resolution creating the committee, the city states that while 10% of its residents are Black, Indigenous or people of color, only 6.24% of its employees are.

It also cites a 2019 fair housing study that outlines how Black residents are less likely to be homeowners and more likely to live in low-quality housing and in poverty.