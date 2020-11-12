City of La Crosse approves committee to address racial inequity in city services

The La Crosse Common Council unanimously approved Thursday creating a "Racial Equity Team" within city hall to help address racial inequities in staffing, programs and city services.
The new committee will be made up of up to seven city employees, all appointed by Mayor Tim Kabat, with a goal to assess current practices and create an "equity action plan," which the city can use as a framework for implementing future change.
"We have phenomenal staff who do an incredible job. This is intended to see where we could improve what we're doing. This isn't casting blame or casting fault with any effort that's going on right now," said Kabat.
"I think because the city has such a large impact to our citizens on a variety of things," he said, such as recreational programs, housing assistance, employment and representation, and economic opportunities. "Those are the types of issues and policies and procedures we would like to review to see if there are things we can approve upon."
"We're always looking for ways to improve," Kabat said.
The creation of the committee passed unanimously by the council after going through the Judiciary & Administration Committee without recommendation.
But leading up to the vote, some council members were fearful it was too big of a leap and worried about the scope of the group.
"But what's the goal? When the racial makeup of our staff is 10%? Don't we worry about that anymore? What's the goal?," council member Doug Happel said, who was worried about focusing on race and gender when hiring.
"I will ultimately vote for this, but listen to me please. We are possibly jumping ... the court in front of the horse, here, if we aren't careful," he said, saying when he was in the business of hiring he paid no attention to race.
"Whether this is too early or premature or should be before the council, I would just go back to the voices that our community, they're raising their concerns, and their beliefs that we as a city government should be doing better and we should be responsive," Kabat said.
"And I don't see there's any problem with setting a lofty goal — and even if we don't get there we still will be moving towards progress," he said.
Support Local Journalism
In the resolution creating the committee, the city states that while 10% of its residents are Black, Indigenous or people of color, only 6.24% of its employees are.
It also cites a 2019 fair housing study that outlines how Black residents are less likely to be homeowners and more likely to live in low-quality housing and in poverty.
"When it comes to our employment, I would think we want a workforce that was reflective of our community," Kabat said as an example of where to improve, noting that a majority of department heads are men. City staff is also overwhelmingly white.
Happel, who called the plan "loosey goosey," was also concerned about the precedent the city was setting of having an entirely employee-based committee, without citizens or council members.
The group, though built with city staff, will work under the advisement of the Human Rights Commission, which is a combination of citizens and council members, and will bring all plans back to the council for approval.
"I am not concerned with that precedent," Kabat responded.
"I'll probably remind you in the future when something comes up," Happel in-turn responded.
Despite the back-and-forth and the lack of support from the J&A committee, the council overwhelmingly supported the creation of the group, some saying that although they were apprehensive at first, they thought it was the right step forward.
"I was a little concerned at first when I was reading it over, but the more I understood it the more I understand the reasoning," said council member Scott Neumeister.
"I think part of it is just not understanding the reasoning behind this," he said, adding that some people were worried that changes in things like hiring power would happen immediately.
"Getting more perspectives can lead to better solutions," council member Phil Ostrem said. "We want people to know that we care."
"I don't think it hurts at all, and I agree, look at our processes and procedures, get more people involved, it surely isn't going to hurt," Neumeister said. "And you know what? I'm willing to bet they're gonna come up with some good ideas."
Jim Falls, Wis.
La Crescent, MInn.
Working at the Tomah VA serving our Veterans during this pandemic!
In My Family We all Wear Our Masks Cindy And Baby V
mask made by fellow West Salem High School chemistry teacher
La Crosse punk
Lace for a lady
Caring for the community
A mask with bling
Dinner guests
A Friendly smile
October 6: GIrls WIAA Division 2 sectional golf
October 2: Edgar vs Onalaska
October 2: Edgar vs Onalaska
September 22: Aquinas vs Onalaska
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
Holmen school lunches
Noodles & Company
September 10: Dover-Eyota vs. La Crescent-Hokah
Onalaska Football
College during COVID
College during COVID
Vice President Pence at Dairyland
Vice President Pence at Dairyland
Scooping up smiles
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!