City of La Crosse to hand out free masks to community on Feb. 13

The city of La Crosse will provide free masks to the community next week during a drive-through handout event.

The free distribution event will be held from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 13, at Myrick Park, with about 8,000 masks available to the community.

The masks are washable, and one mask will be provided per household member, with up to five masks per household, and there will be a limited amount of child masks.

"Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the city of La Crosse has been focused on ensuring our community is as safe as possible," said La Crosse Mayor Tim Kabat in a statement.

"We are continuing this effort by offering masks to all members of our community at no cost to them. Through grant funding we have the ability to do this and I personally feel it is important to empower our community to follow this common-sense approach to prevent the spread," he said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Officials said that the city's initially ordered 30,000 masks to both supply employees and the community, and have distributed them through two previous handout events and through deliveries to off-campus college students.

There are about 9,000 of that supply left, officials added.