City of La Crosse to hand out free masks to community on Feb. 13
City of La Crosse to hand out free masks to community on Feb. 13

The city of La Crosse will provide free masks to the community next week during a drive-through handout event.

The free distribution event will be held from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 13, at Myrick Park, with about 8,000 masks available to the community.

The masks are washable, and one mask will be provided per household member, with up to five masks per household, and there will be a limited amount of child masks.

"Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the city of La Crosse has been focused on ensuring our community is as safe as possible," said La Crosse Mayor Tim Kabat in a statement.

"We are continuing this effort by offering masks to all members of our community at no cost to them. Through grant funding we have the ability to do this and I personally feel it is important to empower our community to follow this common-sense approach to prevent the spread," he said.

City of La Crosse mask distribution map

The city of La Crosse will host a free mask handout even on Saturday, Feb. 13 from 8 a.m.-noon at Myrick Park. Vehicles should enter the park using Myrick Park Drive and follow the arrows, also shown here on this map. Masks will be distributed at the main shelter.

Officials said that the city's initially ordered 30,000 masks to both supply employees and the community, and have distributed them through two previous handout events and through deliveries to off-campus college students.

There are about 9,000 of that supply left, officials added.

Last month, the city of La Crosse approved an additional $100,000 in more materials to combat the pandemic, and officials noted some of those dollars could go towards another mask handout event, though it's not immediately clear how the funding will be spent.

Masks will be distributed at the main shelter at Myrick, and vehicles should enter the park on Myrick Park Drive and follow signs to the shelter.

