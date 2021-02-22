City receives additional federal funding for stormwater improvement project

The city of La Crosse received additional federal grant money to help fund its storm water system and flood improvements project, officials told the Board of Public Works Monday.

The costs of the project to improve the city's flooding infrastructure have gone up more than $1 million than originally planned and budgeted, partly due to the pandemic's impact on construction material costs, as well as needing to increase the size of pumps.

The grant, offered by the Economic Development Administration, will cover 80% of the additional costs, lending $853,920 of federal dollars to the project. Locally, the city will then only need to take on 20% of the cost, or $213,480.

"The original plan, because we didn't know if we'd get the grant or not, was to budget for 100% of the additional funds on utility money," said utility manager Bernie Lenz. "So we'll have some savings in the 2021 budget for only needing to use 20%."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"That remaining money will go back in cash balance and we can get additional stormwater projects done, which is good news," Lenz told the board.

This new grant is on top of existing federal assistance for the project. Previously, the EDA had approved $3,677,920 for the improvements.