City relocates polling place, updates fence ordinance and nearing end of sewer agreements

The La Crosse Common Council covered a number of key local issues during its monthly, virtual, meeting Thursday night, including the relocation of a polling place and an update to fence regulations, and promising news on upgrades to the sewer system.
UW-L polling place moved to Mitchell Hall
Voters in the 5th Aldermanic District and wards 8 and 11 will still vote on the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse campus on Nov. 3, but in a location about a block and a half away than normal.
City officials approved relocating the polling place from the campus student center to the gymnasiums at Mitchell Hall to offer a larger space during the pandemic.
"It is a much larger location on the first floor, and it's really a lot safer for the voters and the workers," said city clerk Teri Lehrke.
The city of La Crosse will have 13 polling places open on Nov. 3.
New rules on fences
Seven changes were made to the city of La Crosse's rules and regulations on fencing through an amended ordinance approved by the council.
Here are the changes:
- New regulations on barrier hedges taller than four feet in a front yard
- Fences with multiple materials or patterns are now allowed, allowing for a transition from a privacy fence for a side yard to chain link in a backyard, for instance
- The city code no longer applies to the industrial park where existing covenants are in place
- Chain link, unpainted or unstained fences are now allowed in residential zones
- Fences on the interior side yards of a residence are now able to be up to six feet tall, previously just four feet
- Notifications to neighboring property owners for fences closer than three feet to the property line are no longer required, though surveys to determine lot lines will still be done when necessary
- Fences are now allowed on vacant parcels
The council was briefly hung up on an amendment that would prohibit chain link or unpainted fencing in front yards, out of concern over the aesthetic.
"The chain link and unpainted fences has been there forever, since we've put in a fence ordinance," said council member Andrea Richmond, who argued that in both multi-family and commercial districts, chain link fences are not allowed.
"But if you're going to go ahead and change it and put chain link fences budding highways and residential neighborhoods, I just don't think the aesthetics would be best for the neighborhood," Richmond said.
But with chain link or unfinished fencing often cheaper than alternatives, some council members said that the requirement would put a financial burden on residents, and that requiring alternative fencing has implications on pets and maintenance costs.
"We have to remember that it is a person's house. I think we have some rules in place right now that are hard on homeowners. And I think if we tell them they can't put a chain link fence complete on their property I think we're getting a little too intrusive," said council member Gary Padesky.
"You're going to tick off a lot of people in the city of La Crosse. And people, between COVID and stuff," Padesky later added, "a lot of people may not have the cash."
"I just think we're trying to bring people to La Crosse, not drive them out over a fence," he said.
Council member Larry Sleznikow, who introduced the amendment, said he saw both sides of the matter.
"I feel that there's a balance here, but I'm hopeful that people will see that aesthetics are important," he said. The amendment failed on a 5-8 vote.
Existing fences that violate these new codes will be grandfathered in, and will not need to be changed.
City sewer updates inching closer
The city is closer to beginning the $65 million upgrades to its wastewater treatment facility, as well as finalizing sewer agreements with surrounding communities that use the facility.
In an update given to the council before they convened in closed session, city utility managerr Bernie Lenz said things are on-schedule.
The design of the upgrades are nearly finished, and crews even brought in the equipment that will reduce phosphorus pollution to test it out, and they "worked well."
Designs and bids on equipment should be wrapped up in time for the council to make its final approval on April 8 of next year, which Lenz said was a welcome thought that the current council will finish out a project they started before their respective re-elections.
Later this fall, new rates based on the updated facility will also be flushed out, but because of the pandemic, no one's rates will increase until Jan. 1, 2022.
"Because of COVID we thought it would be better to wait on that rate increase one more year. Businesses and folks are already struggling, we didn't want to hit them with that rate," Lenz said.
The upgrades to the facility are still expected to remain in-budget, but that will be more clear next spring when bids and designs are finalized.
Other things to note and looking ahead
The council also voted to approve the demolition of a home on Losey Boulevard to make way for upgrades to Fire Station No. 3, more cash to the floodplain relief program grant, to allow a duplex on West Avenue to live another day and to give the Arts Board more advisory powers on all public art matters.
Next month the La Crosse Common Council will also work to finalize the 2021 Operating Budget, which it will workshop in the weeks between.
The group will convene on Nov. 10 for a special meeting to review the budget for a final time before its officially approved at the regular council meeting Nov. 12.
For continuing coverage of the city of La Crosse 2021 Operating Budget process, visit LaCrosseTribune.com
