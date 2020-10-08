City relocates polling place, updates fence regulations

In an update given to the council before they convened in closed session, city utility managerr Bernie Lenz said things are on-schedule.

The design of the upgrades are nearly finished, and crews even brought in the equipment that will reduce phosphorus pollution to test it out, and they "worked well."

Designs and bids on equipment should be wrapped up in time for the council to make its final approval on April 8 of next year, which Lenz said was a welcome thought that the current council will finish out a project they started before their respective re-elections.

Later this fall, new rates based on the updated facility will also be flushed out, but because of the pandemic, no one's rates will increase until Jan. 1, 2022.

"Because of COVID we thought it would be better to wait on that rate increase one more year. Businesses and folks are already struggling, we didn't want to hit them with that rate," Lenz said.

The upgrades to the facility are still expected to remain in-budget, but that will be more clear next spring when bids and designs are finalized.

