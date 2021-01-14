City to award over $1 million in grants to aid low-income community members

Over $1 million is being awarded to area nonprofits and other community groups that will largely lend aid to low-income and marginalized community members amid the pandemic.
The city of La Crosse’s Community Development Committee has recently approved 16 new grants totaling in $1,026,441. The grants will fund a mix of new and existing projects around the community.
These grants are funded by the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development, with help from $40,000 that will come from unused local small business relief dollars.
Projects funded by the new round of grants range from meals for seniors, support for those experiencing homelessness, including shelter funding, after-school services, community gardens, as well as funding projects that benefit low-income neighborhoods, such as the Hamilton Elementary School renovation and the county’s Hintgen-Huber Collaborative.
One of the new projects funded by the grants is in collaboration with the Marine Credit Union Foundation, which will be dedicated to increasing the diversity of homeowners in the community.
Many of the grants will take on issues specifically related to the pandemic, like the Boys & Girls Club of Greater La Crosse, which has transformed its after-school services to help kids navigate virtual learning and adapt to the unprecedented times.
“Now more than ever, youth are in need of additional support with an emphasis on their academic success and mental health,” said Jake Erickson from the Boys & Girls Club of Greater La Crosse.
The club received $25,000, which Erickson said will help them keep the Mathy and Hamilton Clubs’ after-school programming open and thriving.
At WAFER, its $15,000 grant will help deliver meals to over 200 households each month, specifically helping people over 60 with limited mobility or transportation.
“These two programs are critical for getting food to people who struggle with food insecurity,” said Erin Waldhart with WAFER.
Here is a list of grant awards:
- City of La Crosse replacement housing — $336,441
- City of La Crosse Multi-Family Affordable Housing Revolving Loan — $200,000
- La Crosse School District Hamilton Elementary School Renovation — $200,000
- Couleecap Microenterprise Development — $25,000
- Wisconsin Women’s Business Initiative Corp Entrepreneurial Technical Assistance — $35,000
- Couleecap Homeless Supportive Housing — $25,000
- La Crosse County Hintgen-Huber Collaborative — $25,000
- Boys & Girls Club After-School Services — $25,000
- WAFER Food Distribution Meal Delivery — $15,000
- New Horizons Shelter — $25,000
- Family & Children’s Center Family Advocacy for Victims of Child Abuse — $15,000
- La Crosse Warming Center — $20,000
- Kane Street Community Garden — $20,000
- Independent Living Resources Homeless Outreach Services — $25,000
- YWCA La Crosse Ruth House — $18,000
- Marine Credit Union Foundation Finding HOME — $17,000