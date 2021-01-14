City to award over $1 million in grants to aid low-income community members

Over $1 million is being awarded to area nonprofits and other community groups that will largely lend aid to low-income and marginalized community members amid the pandemic.

The city of La Crosse’s Community Development Committee has recently approved 16 new grants totaling in $1,026,441. The grants will fund a mix of new and existing projects around the community.

These grants are funded by the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development, with help from $40,000 that will come from unused local small business relief dollars.

Projects funded by the new round of grants range from meals for seniors, support for those experiencing homelessness, including shelter funding, after-school services, community gardens, as well as funding projects that benefit low-income neighborhoods, such as the Hamilton Elementary School renovation and the county’s Hintgen-Huber Collaborative.

One of the new projects funded by the grants is in collaboration with the Marine Credit Union Foundation, which will be dedicated to increasing the diversity of homeowners in the community.