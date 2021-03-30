City to begin collecting bus fare again on May 3

The city of La Crosse will have free bussing for another few weeks, officials announced Monday.

La Crosse Municipal Transit Utility will resume bus fare collection starting May 3, after pausing fees for more than a year due to the pandemic.

The city had originally planned to resume fare on April 1, but is pushing the date back a month due to delayed bus parts that will increase safety.

Those who already purchased a pass for April can contact MTU for a refund, or save it for May, where it will be valid for the month.

Masks will still be required for passengers on MTU buses, and Grand River Station will open from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays beginning April 1.

On May 3, all passengers boarding a bus will be required to pay a fee or show their pre-purchased pass.

Bus fare rates: