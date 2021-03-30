 Skip to main content
City to begin collecting bus fare again on May 3
top story

City to begin collecting bus fare again on May 3

Coronavirus Virus Outbreak

Coronavirus virus outbreak and coronaviruses influenza background as dangerous flu strain cases as a pandemic medical health risk concept with disease cells as a 3D render

 wildpixel

The city of La Crosse will have free bussing for another few weeks, officials announced Monday.

La Crosse Municipal Transit Utility will resume bus fare collection starting May 3, after pausing fees for more than a year due to the pandemic.

The city had originally planned to resume fare on April 1, but is pushing the date back a month due to delayed bus parts that will increase safety.

Those who already purchased a pass for April can contact MTU for a refund, or save it for May, where it will be valid for the month.

Masks will still be required for passengers on MTU buses, and Grand River Station will open from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays beginning April 1.

On May 3, all passengers boarding a bus will be required to pay a fee or show their pre-purchased pass.

Bus fare rates:

Fares Cash Token Passes 
Adult (ages 18 and older) $1.50 10 for $14.50 $35 (valid for unlimited one way trips for month purchased) 
Youth (ages 4-17) $1.25 10 for $12 

$23 (valid for unlimited one way trips for month purchased)

$30 Summer Freedom Pass (valid for unlimited one way trips for June, July and August)

$45 Max Pass (valid for unlimited one way trips for semester purchased)

Children (ages 3 and under, when accompanied by an adult) Free Free Free 
Senior citizen (ages 65 and older) $0.75  $25 
Disabled persons (with an ID card issued by MTU or Medicare Card) $0.75  $25 
UW-L, Western & Viterbo students (with student ID) Free Free U-Pass 
