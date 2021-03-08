City to install no parking zone near Gateway Trail System access point

A small, no parking zone will be erected on 29th Street south to increase safety near the access point to the newly-built Gateway Trail System throughout Grandad Bluff.
The La Crosse Board of Public Works approved the parking change Monday, in hopes of creating more space on the narrow, residential bluffside road for both trail users and drivers.
"Establishing a short, no parking area in this area is to improve the safety of the trail access point so that we are creating a more clear line of site for users accessing and exiting the trail system, as well as vehicles so they have a little more clear line of site," said Leah Burns with the La Crosse Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department to the board.
"There won't be immediate parked cars on either side of this trail entrance," she said.
The multi-use trail system received pushback from neighbors, in part because of the increased traffic that might come with the project.
Officials were hopeful that because the project only included a neighborhood access point it would not lead to new, outside traffic, but ensured early on that the city would monitor traffic increases and take action if necessary after the trails opened.
The first segment of the new trail system opened last summer, and the project was completely finished in the fall.
The no parking zone will extend 50-75 feet on the east side of the 100 block of 29th Street South, centered around the city-owned trail access point.