City to install no parking zone near Gateway Trail System access point

A small, no parking zone will be erected on 29th Street south to increase safety near the access point to the newly-built Gateway Trail System throughout Grandad Bluff.

The La Crosse Board of Public Works approved the parking change Monday, in hopes of creating more space on the narrow, residential bluffside road for both trail users and drivers.

"Establishing a short, no parking area in this area is to improve the safety of the trail access point so that we are creating a more clear line of site for users accessing and exiting the trail system, as well as vehicles so they have a little more clear line of site," said Leah Burns with the La Crosse Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department to the board.

"There won't be immediate parked cars on either side of this trail entrance," she said.

The multi-use trail system received pushback from neighbors, in part because of the increased traffic that might come with the project.