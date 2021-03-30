City to reroute $75,000 for hotel vouchers for homeless, fund tree replacement effort

The city of La Crosse is rerouting $75,000 for hotel vouchers that will provide shelter to families and individuals experiencing homelessness for another several months.
The funds will partially continue a hotel shelter program that has operated to house individuals during the pandemic and is set to expire next month. They are being refunded from the La Crosse County Health Department, which originally accepted the funds for contact tracing.
Officials said that the program, hosted at the Econo Lodge, consistently housed 20-22 families, near full capacity, and that agencies have helped many find permanent housing, but not all.
"Most of them are housed," said Caroline Gregerson, the city's community development administrator, "but then there would be, I think it was four to five families that would be going to a group shelter environment without our additional funds."
The funds will provide an additional three to six months of support, and can help fund 1,000 nights of hotel stay. The voucher program could be launched immediately.
The city's Community Development Committee approved the funds Tuesday, choosing the hotel voucher program over a upcoming mortgage relief program from Couleecap, set to launch mid-May.
But officials said that they are hopeful future federal funding might aid that program instead.
"It's one of those times where we get to choose and be wrong no matter what we do," said commissioner and council member Phil Ostrem. "But it seems to me that the concern with the homeless people right now is more urgent."
"Let's keep talking and as we learn more about the specifications of the American Rescue Plan dollars, hopefully we'll be able to work on a mortgage relief program as part of that, too," said La Crosse Mayor Tim Kabat.
City staff reported there are 83 total properties that are delinquent on mortgage through two lenders, but that Couleecap has already received $1 million for the program, which will aid its four county service area when launched.
The hotel voucher extension will be operated by the La Crosse Salvation Army. $10,000 will be dedicated for case management, and the remaining $65,000 for the actual room fee.
Officials said that this will likely cost less than the full hotel shelter program, since rooms will be rented on a case-by-case basis, and not blocked out for weeks at a time, and fewer staff will be needed.
The hotel vouchers also will be flexible in terms of location, the city's report states, and it was unclear if the groups would look to work with one hotel again.
Leaders with both Salvation Army and Couleecap were supportive of each other's causes, stating they supported the commission's decision either way.
The $75,000 comes from the city's Community Development Block Grant, a federal program.
Replenishing the city tree canopy
The city's tree canopy is one step closer to being replenished after the commission approved matching funds for a Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources grant to take inventory of the existing trees along city streets.
The commission approved $25,000 of CDBG funds to supplement a grant of the same amount for the La Crosse Parks, Recreation & Forestry Department to take stock.
It comes as the city works to rebuild its tree life, specifically after it removed 6,500 ash trees due to disease in recent years.
"A community priority that was identified in our five-year plan is to continue to improve our historical neighborhoods and all of our neighborhoods in La Crosse, and one strategy will be to continue to improve the tree canopy, and unfortunately the recent ash disease destroyed much of the tree canopy," Gregerson said.
"6,500 trees had to be taken down, and a commitment has been made by the city to replace the trees, but then a lack of knowledge of the species and conditions and diversity of the existing trees impedes this ability to know how do we replace those trees," she said.
Parks staff said the grant will likely fund two arborists who will walk the city streets and examine all of its boulevard trees to determine if each is healthy, needs work or removal.
But it will also help the city make sure it's replenishing its tree population more methodically by helping figure out exactly how many trees there are, and which kind.
"That's another reason for this inventory, is we don't really know what that number is or how many boulevard trees that we have or park trees that we have, so we can kind of kill two birds with one stone here," said Dan Trussoni with the parks team.
"When we order trees, we're just taking a best guess," he said.
The parks department has already put out bids for the project, and received the best at $44,800 to assess 1,600 trees at about $2.80 per tree.
The commission approved the funds for both projects Tuesday, which will need final approval from the La Crosse Common Council.