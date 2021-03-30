City to reroute $75,000 for hotel vouchers for homeless, fund tree replacement effort

"It's one of those times where we get to choose and be wrong no matter what we do," said commissioner and council member Phil Ostrem. "But it seems to me that the concern with the homeless people right now is more urgent."

"Let's keep talking and as we learn more about the specifications of the American Rescue Plan dollars, hopefully we'll be able to work on a mortgage relief program as part of that, too," said La Crosse Mayor Tim Kabat.

City staff reported there are 83 total properties that are delinquent on mortgage through two lenders, but that Couleecap has already received $1 million for the program, which will aid its four county service area when launched.

The hotel voucher extension will be operated by the La Crosse Salvation Army. $10,000 will be dedicated for case management, and the remaining $65,000 for the actual room fee.

Officials said that this will likely cost less than the full hotel shelter program, since rooms will be rented on a case-by-case basis, and not blocked out for weeks at a time, and fewer staff will be needed.

The hotel vouchers also will be flexible in terms of location, the city's report states, and it was unclear if the groups would look to work with one hotel again.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}