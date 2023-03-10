Remaining federal funds allocated for maintenance expenses at Houska Park, which served as a campground for individuals experiencing homelessness last summer, will be used for the restoration of the campground.

On Thursday, the city council approved the allocation of the remaining funds.

This action comes after the city posted an eviction notice at Houska Park last month, instructing all people and property to vacate the park by March 15.

About $100,000 is remaining from the $262,000 of American Rescue Plan Act dollars that was reserved for operations and maintenance expenses related to the unsheltered population.

In May 2022, the city used part of the $262,000 to install a new electrical grid at the park, add port-a-potties, dumpsters and security in order to prepare the park as a space for individuals experiencing homelessness.

The city is still considering this reallocation of funds as part of the maintenance expenses for the unsheltered population for the 2023 season.

According to Jim Flottmeyer, project specialist in the city’s parks and recreation department, the remaining funds will be used to support the costs of the February emergency winter shelter as well as the restoration of Houska Park.

Once the park is cleared, the parks department plans to regrade the area and resurface the park with fill dirt, Flottmeyer said.

Councilmember Chris Woodard spoke at Thursday’s council meeting to thank the parks department for their work on Houska Park.

“I wanted to thank the park and rec department for all the work they've done through the year and helping to reclaim this park,” Woodard said. “It's a good thing to see, most of my constituents are very happy to see it go back to a beautiful park.”

Not all are in favor of the plan to restore Houska Park. A letter in opposition to this proposal and the clearing of Houska Park was sent to the city by Coulee Tenants United.

“Clearing camps routinely results in loss of property, including crucial documents and the residents’ last shreds of stability and dignity,” the letter stated. “If La Crosse is serious about its housing first policy, Houska and any other camps should not be cleared until every single resident has in their hands keys to an apartment or other long-term housing.”