City transit will honor Rosa Parks Thursday by reserving bus seats in her name

The city of La Crosse will join in on national Transit Equity Day by reserving bus seats in honor of Rosa Parks on Thursday.

The city MTU will reserve one seat on each bus with a poster that reads, “This seat is reserved in honor of Rosa Parks,” with a photo of Parks, officials announced on Wednesday.

The nationally recognized day, which falls on Parks’ birthday, has been celebrated for the past four years by a network of unions, community and transit groups to honor the work Parks did during the civil rights movement.

“Rosa Park’s historic act of resistance to not give up her seat on a bus in Montgomery, Alabama, over 65 years ago was a critical spark to the civil rights movement,” the poster reads.

“We make the connection to this act of resistance to highlight the rights of all people to high-quality public transportation run on clean/renewable energy,” MTU said in a statement.

In an email, council member Doug Happel thanked the MTU director for honoring Parks’ work.

“Not only is it an important recognition,” he said in the email, “it helps bring history home as too often we forget the past and how we got to where we are.”

