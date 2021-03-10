Committee approves $1.7 million for new affordable housing development loan

Officials approved a new loan program that will help developers build more affordable housing in La Crosse.
The Community Development Committee approved the program on Tuesday unanimously. It will use $1.7 million from a Tax Increment Financing District, setting up a "revolving" loan fund.
"Prior to this we were relying on borrowed funds by the city, and so hopefully for a couple years here, because the Capital Improvement Budget is just really tight, we can just rely on these funds to continue that program," said community development administrator Caroline Gregerson.
The program will specifically offer loans of up to $800,000 for developers looking to build affordable, multi-family housing of 25 units or more. Just over $1.2 million of the initial funds allocated will be specifically used for the the loans, and $425,000 for acquiring and demolishing distressed properties to make way for market-rate housing.
"Hopefully we'll offer another tool in the tool box for us to encourage more affordable housing," said La Crosse Mayor Tim Kabat. "And my dog in the background agrees," he said playfully over barks coming from his video stream.
The city will use county median income rates and U.S. Housing and Urban Development fair market rates to categorize affordable housing, which will also be used to determine exact loan amounts.
Developers will be eligible to receive up to $10,000 per affordable unit on projects that include housing affordable for those that make 80% or less than the county median income.
But those that develop housing accessible to some of the lowest income residents are eligible for even more, up to $20,000 per unit where at least 20% of the units are set aside for those exiting homelessness or making 30% or below the poverty line, or if a third of the project's units are set aside for those making at or below 50%.
"I think when I talk about affordable housing, people get really confused about what that means," Gregerson said. "We're supporting projects where tenants are going to be paying rent, they're just restricted rents, and the city will be attaching long-term affordability requirements to these projects."
Officials said the project is intended to be "extremely generous" on loan terms, particularly including long payback terms.
"The purpose is to provide very low interest" loans, Gregerson said.
The new loan program has launched and applications can be submitted any time with a $500, non-refundable fee.
Staff will score each application and bring it back to the committee for approval, and a newly implemented point system with a minimum threshold is included.
The committee showed overwhelming support for the project Monday, and made few changes to the system.
They did implement that tenants will have income annually recertified, so as to ensure the most in need are benefitting, and allowing projects with fewer than 25 units to be eligible if they meet the remaining program objectives.
The La Crosse Common Council approved using the TIF funding for the project last month.