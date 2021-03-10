Committee approves $1.7 million for new affordable housing development loan

Developers will be eligible to receive up to $10,000 per affordable unit on projects that include housing affordable for those that make 80% or less than the county median income.

But those that develop housing accessible to some of the lowest income residents are eligible for even more, up to $20,000 per unit where at least 20% of the units are set aside for those exiting homelessness or making 30% or below the poverty line, or if a third of the project's units are set aside for those making at or below 50%.

"I think when I talk about affordable housing, people get really confused about what that means," Gregerson said. "We're supporting projects where tenants are going to be paying rent, they're just restricted rents, and the city will be attaching long-term affordability requirements to these projects."

Officials said the project is intended to be "extremely generous" on loan terms, particularly including long payback terms.

"The purpose is to provide very low interest" loans, Gregerson said.

The new loan program has launched and applications can be submitted any time with a $500, non-refundable fee.