Committee approves eliminating fees on new floodplain permits for home improvements

"Whether we like it or not, we have to keep track of those that are doing repairs or anything on their homes so we don't go over the 50% rule," said council member and sponsor to the bill, Scott Neumeister. "That's one of the things we got nailed on."

"If we lose what we currently have, and we're in jeopardy of losing it, it will be much worse. And we will continue to fight the fight, and we will not give up on those in the floodplain," he said.

The committee intentionally had one person vote against reducing the fees to zero so that it would not automatically end up in the Common Council's consent agenda next week and would be sure to have more discussion time.

COVID relief for the arts?

The F&P Committee denied waiving a city payment due from the Weber Center for the Performing Arts as it battles the pandemic's impact.

It would have had to either be repaid from the city's already limited contingency fund or from a line-item cut to the city's budget.

The Weber Center specifically requested the city waive $27,751 of a municipal services payment for 2020, dollars the city has already accounted for in its budget this year.