Committee approves eliminating fees on new floodplain permits for home improvements

New, federally mandated permits for home improvements made in the floodplain of La Crosse could have no fees attached to them, after the Finance & Personnel Committee voted to eliminate them last week.
The move comes as homeowners in the floodplain brace for an increase to flood insurance rates, after the city fell out of compliance for missing and incomplete paperwork.
On top of that, the Federal Emergency Management Agency will now require La Crosse homeowners that live in the floodplain to have a permit for siding, window and door replacement on their homes to help better monitor that homeowners do not break the 50% rule.
The city's participation in the National Flood Insurance Program requires that if any improvement to a building costs more than 50% of its original value, the whole building must be brought into full floodplain compliance — which could mean raising the building or more, all of which would likely be a much larger price tag than just new siding or windows.
City officials have set a $35 price for the new permits, but on top of the 10% raise to flood insurance rates set to begin April 1, officials are hopeful they can help bring some relief to residents.
"I think it's unfair that we're going to charge a fee. We're getting hit, people are getting it and it's cost after cost that they're going to have to be paying," said North Side council member Andrea Richmond, who voted earlier Thursday with the Floodplain Advisory Committee to eliminate the fee.
Officials were largely in agreement that the additional fee seemed unfair for homeowners, but were cautious about leaving the work city staff would do unpaid.
"Depending on the permit, it can take an hour, up to hours if not several days of work," said La Crosse Fire Department assistant chief Craig Snyder.
"We're not trying to stick it to anybody in the floodplain, it was just simply a matter of trying to recoup the costs of doing business and I wouldn't be a good fiscal manager for my department if I didn't express my concerns on that," Snyder said.
With an amendment before the committee to reduce the fees to $0, officials also were cautious about process, worried that eliminating the fees would cause them to have to create all new legislation for the permit process. That would add at least another month, something the city is not willing to risk.
"The permitting process is the most important part of this," Snyder said.
Regardless of the fees, officials agreed that passing the legislation to implement the permit system was the most important.
"Whether we like it or not, we have to keep track of those that are doing repairs or anything on their homes so we don't go over the 50% rule," said council member and sponsor to the bill, Scott Neumeister. "That's one of the things we got nailed on."
"If we lose what we currently have, and we're in jeopardy of losing it, it will be much worse. And we will continue to fight the fight, and we will not give up on those in the floodplain," he said.
The committee intentionally had one person vote against reducing the fees to zero so that it would not automatically end up in the Common Council's consent agenda next week and would be sure to have more discussion time.
COVID relief for the arts?
The F&P Committee denied waiving a city payment due from the Weber Center for the Performing Arts as it battles the pandemic's impact.
It would have had to either be repaid from the city's already limited contingency fund or from a line-item cut to the city's budget.
The Weber Center specifically requested the city waive $27,751 of a municipal services payment for 2020, dollars the city has already accounted for in its budget this year.
"I think one of the things that's so important, come fall when things are able to get out more, the last thing we would want to lose is something like the Weber Center and the arts," said council member Gary Padesky, a supporter of the resolution.
"I don't see any difference between what we're doing here and what we did for bars and restaurants in reducing their fees, and they are back to partial open. Many of them are doing very well right now, but the Weber Center gets zero income," said council member Roger Christians, who sponsored the resolution. "We really need to keep that place open for what it will do for the city in the future."
The Weber Center has remained largely closed during the pandemic, and has applied for the few relief opportunities available, but leaders said it was still not enough.
Most officials were hesitant to waiving the fee, not only because of the budget impacts it would have, but because of the precedent it might set for other nonprofits facing financial difficulties.
"If city council keeps approving reducing fees it gets very, very challenging," said council member Larry Sleznikow.
The city finance department told the committee that there might be other ways to find relief, such as a delay in payment which would still make the payment receivable but give the Center more time.
"I would explore a delay," said council member Phil Ostrem.
The committee voted to deny the resolution to waive the fees, with only Christians in support.