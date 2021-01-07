Committee confirms $25,000 in bottled water for PFAS contamination on French Island

The city offered free well water testing for between 120-130 wells on French Island that reside downstream from the La Crosse Regional Airport.

A "forever chemical," known as Polyfluoroalkyl Substances, or PFAS, was detected in two city wells and groundwater samples several years ago near the airport, suspected to have originated from firefighting foam.

There was no discussion on the drinking water by the commission or other officials at Thursday's meeting.

The funding was attached to two other spending moves from the contingency fund — $40,000 in floodplain engineering and $100,000 in COVID-19 supplies — which will use more than half of the city's rainy day dollars.

The COVID-19 dollars will be set aside to use in the event additional supplies throughout the city are needed, such as masks, gloves, wipes and more, officials said.

La Crosse Mayor Tim Kabat took the fall for the spending, saying additional COVID relief should have been considered during the city's budget process.

"In retrospect — and I take responsibility — we should have included a COVID fund in our budget discussions, and with everything that we went through that slipped through the cracks," he said.