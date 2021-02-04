Committee maintains lowered liquor license fees for La Crosse business owners another year

One amendment was submitted that would still lower the fees but not as steeply, cutting a general operating license fee in half, but only reducing the liquor license to $250 instead of down to $50, and the beer and wine license down to $50 rather than $100 — but it was submitted too late and never made it to the floor.

"I think back to when we were on the tavern, what this COVID, the hardship it would have been and the stress it would have put on my mom and dad," said outgoing council member Gary Padesky, recalling working at his parents' bar.

"It doesn't seem like a lot of money, and I know for the city it's going to be hard, we have to find the money," he said, but putting full faith in the council that will remain after April in figuring it out.

Others agreed with Padesky, council member Doug Happel saying, "it's a small gesture, but it's something the city can do to help."

The resolution also had three letters of support filed ahead of Thursday's meeting, from Downtown Mainstreet Inc. and two local restaurants.

There are currently 134 Combination Class B, three Class B Winery, 16 Class B beer and 1,314 active beverage operator licenses as of mid-January, the finance department reported.