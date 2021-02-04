Committee maintains lowered liquor license fees for La Crosse business owners another year

The La Crosse Finance & Personnel Committee voted to keep liquor license fees lowered another year for struggling businesses amid the pandemic.
The fees were first lowered last spring, to just a fraction of what they normally would be as many bars and restaurants felt the financial pinch from COVID-19's impact.
A resolution maintains those lowered fees, offering an alcohol beverage operator's license for $25 instead of $50, an intoxicating liquor license for $50 instead of $500, and a fermented malt beverage license for $10 instead of $100.
There were some concerns from members about the financial impact reducing fees might have on the city, with a report from the finance department showing the city lost roughly $72,000 from the reduced fees in 2020 — a loss that was made up with budget cuts.
Additionally, the reduced fees would likely cost more like $83,000 in 2021 if approved.
Council member Chris Kahlow said she and staff were looking in to places to make up the difference, including the contingency funds or cutting traveling costs from departments, and put out hope on Congress' pending COVID relief package that will likely include local dollars.
One amendment was submitted that would still lower the fees but not as steeply, cutting a general operating license fee in half, but only reducing the liquor license to $250 instead of down to $50, and the beer and wine license down to $50 rather than $100 — but it was submitted too late and never made it to the floor.
"I think back to when we were on the tavern, what this COVID, the hardship it would have been and the stress it would have put on my mom and dad," said outgoing council member Gary Padesky, recalling working at his parents' bar.
"It doesn't seem like a lot of money, and I know for the city it's going to be hard, we have to find the money," he said, but putting full faith in the council that will remain after April in figuring it out.
Others agreed with Padesky, council member Doug Happel saying, "it's a small gesture, but it's something the city can do to help."
The resolution also had three letters of support filed ahead of Thursday's meeting, from Downtown Mainstreet Inc. and two local restaurants.
There are currently 134 Combination Class B, three Class B Winery, 16 Class B beer and 1,314 active beverage operator licenses as of mid-January, the finance department reported.
Of those, 788 will expire in 2021, and 526 in 2022.
The report also shows that around 40% of those that purchased licenses last year paid the reduced fee, while the others paid in full and a handful requested refunds after the fact.
The resolution passed on a 4-1 vote, with council member and committee chair Phil Ostrem voting against it.
It will go before the full council next week for more discussion and a final vote.