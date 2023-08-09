Do I stay Christian?

This is a question that even pastors, priests and other religious leaders find themselves asking.

With honesty and humility, theologian and best-selling author Brian McLaren explores why people might answer “yes” or “no” in his new book, “Do I Stay Christian: A Guide for the Doubters, The Disappointed, and the Disillusioned.”

To also explore this question, the Franciscan Spirituality Center in La Crosse offers a three-week virtual book study and an in-person retreat featuring a virtual visit from McLaren this September.

The book study, facilitated by FSC spiritual director Steve Spilde, is an opportunity for those who struggle with their Christian faith to consider the themes of the book, share questions and insights. The study takes place on Zoom videoconferencing from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesdays, Sept. 5, 12 and 19. Participants do not have to attend the related retreat.

The “Do I Stay Christian” retreat will take place from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, at the Franciscan Spirituality Center, 920 Market St. Participants may attend as commuters or overnight guests. Spilde will facilitate this experience to explore the themes of the book in more depth. McLaren will join the group virtually on Saturday to answer questions and offer his encouragement and thoughts.

Advance registration for both events is requested at www.FSCenter.org or 608-791-5295. Cost for the book study is $15. Cost for the retreat is $110, which includes lunch on Saturday. A private bedroom stay and breakfast can be added for an additional $70.

The Franciscan Spirituality Center welcomes people of all faith backgrounds and traditions, or none. The FSC is committed to serving all in their search for God, meaning and wholeness; if cost is ever a barrier to attending, confidential financial assistance is available.