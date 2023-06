Each July members and friends of the Holmen Area Historical Society circle up and share stories on a topic. This year it is “On the Job.” All are invited to join us in these always fascinating, often humorous remembrances. It is an excellent way to learn about local history and "the way it was." The telling is sweetened with root beer floats. We will meet at the Holmen Area Community Center, 600 N. Holmen Drive, at 6 p.m. Monday, July 3. The program is free and open to the public.