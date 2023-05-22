On Saturday May 20, the Holmen Area Community Center hosted the “Strong for Stratton” benefit. Jesse Stratton, 39, was diagnosed with ALS, lateral sclerosis (ALS), sometimes called Lou Gehrig’s disease. It is a rapidly progressing neurological (nervous system) disease that belongs to a group of disorders known as motor neuron diseases. ALS is a progressive disease. ALS attacks nerve cells, called motor neurons, that control voluntary muscles (the muscles we can control). When these cells die, voluntary muscle control and movement are lost. This leads to progressive weakness and disability.

Shortly after his diagnosis in October, a group of individuals, led by Jesse’s sister-in-law, Alaina Nelson wanted to do something special for Jesse and his family. Jesse and Diana have been married for 14vyears and have two children, Eloise, 9, and Wesley, 7.

The event included a variety of raffles, games, food, fun and a community of people you can always rely on to step up for a good cause. Hundreds of people attended the event, opening their hearts and wallets to a family in need.

The cost of adaptive equipment alone is astronomical. One of their wishes was to purchase a van that could accommodate Jesse’s wheelchair. With the total raised, an impressive $35,000, their wish has come true.

The future is unclear, for there is no cure currently. Their immediate plan is to finish out the school year, pack up the van and head out for a road trip that includes South Dakota and Yellowstone. They will waste no time in soaking up every minute they have together, making lifelong memories to treasure forever.

As Louis Armstrong said, “I see friends shaking hands, saying how do you do. They’re really saying, I love you. And I think to myself, what a wonderful world."