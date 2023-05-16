Explore La Crosse is excited to announce that the Trolley Tour for the Historic and Dark La Crosse tour tickets are on sale now, online only at https://explorelacrosse.ticketspice.com/historic-trolley-tours-2022

According to its press release, the air-conditioned trolley bus tours are guided by La Crosse’s knowledgeable county historical society, helping you uncover the beauty of La Crosse’s riverfront, historical districts and scenic parks. Visitors can enjoy the scenery of La Crosse from from June to September.