The Lions will donate $25 in the name of the Yard of the Week recipient to the Wisconsin Lions Foundation. The Lions Club members rely on nominations, so if you know of a yard you would like to nominate, please send a letter with the name and address of the residents to: Onalaska Lions, P.O. Box 212, Onalaska, WI 54650, or visit the Lions website (e-clubhouse.org/sites/Onalaskawi). People may also enter them on the Club’s Facebook page. Only yards in the city of Onalaska are eligible for the award.
top story editor's pick
Last month of Lions Club Yards of the Week
Related to this story
Most Popular
“Do I stay Christian?”