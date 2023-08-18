The Lions will donate $25 in the name of the Yard of the Week recipient to the Wisconsin Lions Foundation. The Lions Club members rely on nominations, so if you know of a yard you would like to nominate, please send a letter with the name and address of the residents to: Onalaska Lions, P.O. Box 212, Onalaska, WI 54650, or visit the Lions website (e-clubhouse.org/sites/Onalaskawi). People may also enter them on the Club’s Facebook page. Only yards in the city of Onalaska are eligible for the award.