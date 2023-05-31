Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, the Department of Agriculture, and the Department of Natural Resources has launched a new public awareness campaign in May to help protect water and prevent fish kills in southern Minnesota.

Prompted by recent incidents of fish kills in trout streams — such as the fish kills in Rush Creek just south of Lewiston in July 2022, in which an estimated 2,500 fish were killed — the campaign aims to educate residents and agricultural landowners on the best management practices for reducing polluted runoff from agricultural lands.

Fish kills can be caused by disease, changes in water quality, weather, water temperatures, water levels and external courses like polluted runoff.

The campaign includes direct mail to landowners, radio spots and digital media efforts. The campaign is designed to reach residents in eight counties in southeastern Minnesota: Dodge, Fillmore, Goodhue, Olmsted, Rice, Wabasha and Winona.

“Minnesotans treasure our waterways and protecting these vital resources requires collaboration among numerous partners — from residents and agricultural landowners to local partners and state agencies,” Dana Vanderbosch, Minnesota Pollution Control Agency assistant commissioner, said.

The geography of southeast Minnesota makes the region especially vulnerable to fish kills from polluted runoff into lakes and streams, and the campaign hopes to help residents take proactive measures to minimize runoff, which, in turn, maximizes soil value and reduces fish kill risk.

“This campaign builds on investments state agencies have been making for numerous years to increase the use of best management practices that prevent runoff and protect our lakes, streams, private wells and fish,” Vanderbosch said.

The messaging encourages landowners to avoid applying chemicals and manure to lawns and fields when rain is forecasted, to stay clear of steep slopes and surface water locations, and to consult the University of Minnesota Extension’s manure management website to calculate best application rates for fields.

State Department of Agriculture Assistant Commissioner Peder Kjeseth said water quality can be affected when manure or pesticides are applied improperly or at the wrong time.

The timing of manure application is critical to prevent rain from washing away valuable nutrients and polluting downstream waters, potentially leading to fish kills.

“Smart application of manure, pesticides and fertilizers is critical to maximize their value and increase crop productivity,” Kjeseth said.

Additionally, the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency said the most important message for all residents is to call the Minnesota duty officer immediately to report any spill, runoff or fish kill at 1-800-422-0798.

This public awareness campaign is one of several efforts Minnesota state agencies are undertaking to reduce pollution from runoff.

To learn more, visit pca.state.mn.us/fishkills.