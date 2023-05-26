Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Envirothon, sponsored by WI Land+Water, was held during Earth Week at the Rosholt, Wisconsin, Lions Camp on Friday, April 21. The event i the state’s ultimate middle and high school environmental science challenge, in which teams of four or five high school or middle school students participate in four hands-on, mostly outdoor field challenges designed by natural resources professionals and educators.

Teams from across the state tested their knowledge at various stations where they participated in multiple hands-on challenges. These exams are based on four categories: aquatic ecology, forestry, soils/land use, and wildlife.

Students were given three weeks to prepare a team presentation based around this year’s Current Issue: Adapting to a Changing Climate.

The Onalaska High School team took first place in the Equatic Ecology challenge.

Sun Prairie East High School took the title of overall winner and will represent the state at the National Conservation Foundation-Envirothon on July 23-July 29 in Canada.