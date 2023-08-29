MADISON – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources reminds the public to beat the crowds at state park properties this Labor Day weekend by purchasing their 2023 annual vehicle admission stickers online.

With 50 parks, 15 forests, 44 trails, 84,000 miles of rivers and streams, 15,000 lakes and hundreds of miles of Lake Michigan and Mississippi River shoreline, the state offers outdoor resources to explore from north to south.

The sticker is required on all motor vehicles stopping in state recreation areas. The annual rate for most state residents is $28.

Visitors must display an annual sticker or daily pass to the vehicle as instructed or show proof of purchase upon entrance. Once you purchase your annual sticker online, you can use your email confirmation as proof of purchase.

Visitors may print the email receipt and place it on the driver’s side dashboard.

Popular parks may reach lot capacity this weekend due to demand. If a spot is not available, do not park on roadways.

Consider these parking suggestions:

Consider carpooling with friends or family.

Pack all the food and drinks needed for the trip. Leaving a park property and returning may make parking difficult to find.

If camping, consider leaving your vehicle at the campsite.

View current property information and be aware of temporary closures by visiting our state property condition notices page.

Find a state park property to explore by going to the DNR’s website. The Find A Park feature on the website allows you to search activity or location. The Hidden Gems of Wisconsin State Park Properties map offers some of the lesser-known state parks, forests, trails and recreation areas to visit.