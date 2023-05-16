In lieu of a traditional graduation ceremony, Western Technical College will be hosting a GED/HSED open house from 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday, May 18, for its 310 graduates at the Lunda Center, 333 N. Seventh St. The event is an opportunity for graduates to have pictures taken, speak with instructors, and be honored for their academic accomplishments.
Western to host GED/HSED graduation and open house at Lunda Center in La Crosse
