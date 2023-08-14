Longtime UW-Stout head gymnastics coach Becky Beaulieu has announced she is stepping down after 18 years to pursue other professional opportunities.

During her tenure, Beaulieu’s program produced eight individual National Collegiate Gymnastics Association national champions and her gymnasts have earned 65 All-American awards. The 2019 Blue Devils exploded to the top of the Division III gymnastics world, spending all season ranked in the top 3 nationally. They dominated the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Championship, taking first place in all four individual events and capturing the all-around title, the first time a school has won all five titles since 1988. The 2019 team won the WIAC/NCGA Midwest Championship for the first time and finished second at the NCGA Championship, the best finish in school history. This past season, the Blue Devils placed third in the national meet.

“Becky has been the leader of a very successful gymnastics program and is leaving to pursue a career in athletics consulting,” athletic director Duey Naatz said. “We thank her for her leadership and wish her the very best.”

Beaulieu has been named the WIAC Coach of Year three times — 2011, 2015 and 2019 — and was named the 2019 NCGA West Region Coach of the Year.

“I am beyond grateful to have worked with amazing staff and the student athletes at UW-Stout over the past 18 years,” Beaulieu said. “I’m going to miss all the student athletes I’ve been able to serve; coaching them has been one of the greatest joys of my life.”

Beaulieu competed collegiately at UW-La Crosse from 1997-2001, where she captured back-to-back NCGA floor exercise titles in 1998 and 1999. A seven-time NCGA All-American, she also garnered all-WIAC honors nine times. In 2016, she was inducted into the UW-La Crosse Hall of Fame.

Beaulieu plans to start an athletic consulting firm, Championship Culture LLC. So far this summer, Beaulieu has worked with teams of all levels throughout the Midwest ranging from club baseball to Division I college athletics to minor league baseball. Her website will go live in early September.

“I’m excited to work with more and more teams and keep growing while trying something new,” Beaulieu added. “I believe every athlete should have the opportunity to experience the kind of positive culture where you can feel the synergy in the air. This started as a passion project that has recently turned into a business. My plan is to consult or culture coach within the world of athletics.”