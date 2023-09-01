The Dunn County Area Retired Educators’ Association collected school supplies for area schools during its July meeting. DCAREA has been collecting supplies for area schools the past 15 plus years. At the July meeting, the guest speaker was Chris Larson, of ConAgra Foods.

All retired public school employees are invited to attend the group's Sept. 11 meeting at noon at the Menomonie Moose Lodge for lunch and presentation by Tracy Fischer, Dunn County Aging and Disability Resource Center manager. She will provide an overview of resources/programs available at ADRC, including assistance with Medicare and Social Security questions.

Each DCAREA meeting features a guest speaker. Some recent speakers were Mary Jane Thomsen, executive director of the American Red Cross NW WI Chapter; KT Gallagher, director of the Dunn County Health Department; Katherine Frank, chancellor of UW-Stout; and Diane Wilcenski, executive director of the Wisconsin Retired Educators’ Association.

DCAREA members have a proud history of supporting nonprofit work associated with guest speakers such as Stout Student Emergency Fund, Stepping Stones, Red Cross, Wisconsin Retired Educators’ Foundation (student scholarships and educational teacher grants) and Can Do Canines (provides service dog training). Members provided nearly $700 to these nonprofit funds in recent months. All retired public school employees are invited to join DCAREA in this vital work.

Call Jean at 715.235.8286 for more information or to register for the Sept. 11 meeting. Please RSVP by Sept. 7 for the Sept. 11 meeting.