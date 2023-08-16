The start of a $2.07 million project that will replace bridges between Menomonie and Boyceville has been pushed back a week to Aug. 28, according to a press release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

The existing structures, which were build in 1936, carry Wisconsin Highway 79 over Coon and Clack creeks. The department of transportation plans to remove and replace the bridges, replace the pavement on both side of the bridges, and replace the guardrails, signage and pavement markings.

Larson Construction Co. of Chippewa Falls is the prime contractor for the project, which is schedule to be completed in November.