University of Wisconsin-Stout athletic director Duey Naatz has hired Kj Wheeler as the Blue Devils' head gymnastics coach for the 2023-24 season.

Wheeler, who has been the assistant coach for the last four seasons, brings 20 years of gymnastics coaching experience into her new role.

"Kj is a positive and enthusiastic coach who believes in the Blue Devil program," Duey Naatz said. "We are excited to see her lead our gymnastics program."

"I'm honored to be entrusted with leading UW-Stout gymnastics into our next chapter," Wheeler said. "I'm excited to move into this new role having already recruited or coached all the athletes on the team, and I am ready to get to work building on what we already have going."

The St. Cloud, Minnesota, native participated in gymnastics at St. Cloud Technical High School, where she also got her start in coaching. Wheeler graduated from St. Cloud State University with a Bachelor of Science in cellular and molecular biology. After spending a year working with disabled young adults and another in the corporate world, she decided to turn her attention solely to gymnastics.

Wheeler and her husband, Vince, an assistant professor in the department of engineering and technology at UW-Stout and a faculty athletic representative, reside in Menomonie with their two children.

A full search for the head coach position will begin in spring of 2024.