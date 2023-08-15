A major highway project is underway in Dunn County.

According to a press release, 3.3 miles of Highway B from Packer Drive to Highway BB were scheduled to be repaved with new asphalt tentatively starting on Monday.

“The project is anticipated to be completed by Aug. 31,” Dustin Binder, county highway commissioner, said in the release, “but that is contingent upon weather conditions. Please utilize extreme caution when traveling, anticipate traffic delays and utilize alternate routes if possible.”

The project will consist of full-depth pulverization of the existing asphalt and repaving with new asphalt. The road will be open to traffic with temporary lane restrictions during construction.