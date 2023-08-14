A man died in a single vehicle crash near Caryville early Saturday morning, according to a press release from the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office.

The release says the county’s communications center received an automated 911 call at 3:24 a.m. Saturday, which said the owner of the Apple phone was involved in a severe crash and gave a location near an address on Highway 85 near Caryville.

The Dunn County Sheriff’s Office, Rock Creek Fire Department and Eau Claire Fire Department responded to the call and located an unresponsive male in a ditch. The preliminary investigation showed he was ejected from a small sedan, which was located down a steep embankment.

According to the release, the investigation indicated the sedan was heading north on Highway 85 before leaving the road and entering the northbound ditch. The vehicle traveled through the dutch and rolled multiple times, which resulted in the driver being ejected. Authorities do not believe the driver was wearing a seat belt.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office and the Dunn County Medical Examiner’s Office.