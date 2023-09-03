Menomonie’s Wilson Creek Inn will be featured on America’s Best Restaurants later this month, according to a press release.

The ABR Roadshow will be at the restaurant from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 15 to highlight popular dishes and interview owners Jim Maguire and Kim Spizale. The episode will be aired on social media channels at a later date, the release says.

In September 2022, Maguire and Spizale purchased the restaurant, which was formerly Skoog’s Parkside. America’s Best Restaurants — which is a national media and marketing company that aims to bring attention to local, independently owned restaurants — describes Wilson Creek Inn as having “a warm supper-club vibe, featuring a wood interior, brick walls and cozy banquettes and armchairs.”

“What’s unique about this place is the interior and the construction,” Maguire said in the release. “The woodwork and uniqueness of the building is indescribable.”

Wilson Creek Inn uses cast iron skillets for as much of its cooking as possible. Ribeyes, salmon, scallops and the Friday night clam chowder are among its popular offerings.

According to its website, the restaurant is open from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday, with dinner service starting at 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and Saturday and at 4 p.m. on Friday.